For the past 11 years in Las Vegas, beyond the gratifying wobble of soul-shaking bass and its laser-lit night skies, Electric Daisy Carnival has been home to over the top dance floors, inimitable vibes and life-affirming experiences. Both on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway and throughout the city, crowds gather, limbs flail and the music that draws so many together becomes the glue that keeps some of us holding on the rest of the year. And despite the public-health hiatus EDC took during the pandemic, 2022 was no exception. From May 20-22, attendees of the...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO