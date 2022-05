MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Family Dollar employee was shot during a robbery Thursday night in Mobile. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the store on Navco Road at McVay Drive. According to officers, the gunman fired on the male employee inside the store. The robber then picked up the entire cash register and ran out of the building.

MOBILE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO