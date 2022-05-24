ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, GA

19 indicted in international drug money laundering scheme

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Y24s_0fp2tZDm00
Cartels Money Laundering U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, of the Massachusetts District, center, addresses the media at the Moakley Federal Courthouse, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Boston. Nineteen people were indicted in a complex money laundering scheme to move millions of dollars in drug proceeds from Colombian cartels through U.S. banks. From left are Colombia National Police Major General Ricardo Augusto Alarcon Campos, Colombia Attorney General office delegate Luz Angela Bahamon Florez, Rollins, Internal Revenue Special Agent in Charge Joleen Simpson and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brian Boyle. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — (AP) — Nineteen people have been indicted in a complex money laundering scheme to move millions of dollars in drug proceeds from Colombian cartels through U.S. banks, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The charges brought in Massachusetts federal court are the result of a five-year investigation into the money laundering organization based in Colombia. Authorities say they laundered at least $6 million through the U.S. banking system.

Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Jamaica and three others were arrested in Florida, authorities said. Last month, another person was arrested in Florida and 12 others were arrested in Colombia. Prosecutors are seeking the extradition of the Colombian and Jamaican defendants to the U.S., officials said. One person remains at large.

“If nothing else, this case shows that the long arm of the law does not stop at our borders," said Joleen Simpson, special agent in charge of the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigations in Boston.

Those charged played a variety of roles in the conspiracy, including drug suppliers and dollar purchasers, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters.

The scheme involved the use of so-called “peso brokers," who agreed to give pesos to drug traffickers in exchange for the profits of U.S. drug sales, Rollins said. Criminal associates would be handed drug money in suitcases or bags on the street and then peso brokers deposited the funds into U.S. banks, Rollins said.

To make it appear like it was legitimate business activity, the money was deposited into bank accounts held by front companies and individuals or through multiple small deposits into different bank accounts, officials said.

Nearly 3,000 kilograms (6,600 pounds) of seized cocaine — with a street value of more than $90 million — have been traced back to the money laundering organization, Rollins said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee man receives seven years in prison on ‘ghost gun’ conviction

Officers executing a search warrant turned up eight AR-15 style firearms. A Tallahassee resident who pleaded guilty to charges related to “ghost gun” manufacturing received a sentence of seven years and three months on Monday in U.S. District Court. Carlos Urena, 38, came under investigation when the Tallahassee...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
douglasnow.com

DPD investigating $163,000 in forged checks

Officers from the Douglas Police Department are looking for the individuals responsible for passing over $160,000 in forged checks throughout Georgia, including Douglas. The Douglas Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the deposit of several forged checks at numerous ATMs. These forgeries have taken place in Douglas as well as several other cities in Georgia. To date there have been 35 checks passed for over $163,000.
DOUGLAS, GA
wfsu.org

Gadsden Commissioner Brenda Holt worries Florida's new 'elections police' unit will scare Black voters

State elections groups, the Southern Poverty Law Center and Seminole County’s elections supervisor testified remotely Wednesday before a U.S. House subcommittee examining elections law changes. Florida lawmakers authorized the creation of a new department to investigate election fraud claims. Dubbed “the election police” by critics. it will fall under...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Boston, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WCTV

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s ER being overrun with patients seeking COVID-19 tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking anyone with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to stay away because of overcrowding in the emergency room. In a Facebook post, the hospital said they are seeing increased delays with “true emergencies” because of patients flocking to the ER looking for a COVID test. Instead of using the ER for these tests, TMH is asking patients to use other local testing locations to help ease the burden.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
douglasnow.com

Young acquitted on felony charge

This morning, a jury in the Superior Court of Coffee County acquitted James Henry Young on a Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon charge during what may have been the "shortest trial the court has seen." Young was first arrested in 2019 on the charge after being pulled over...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

APD arrest BP burglary suspect

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police arrest a 41 year old man early Friday morning who claims he was locked inside the store he’s accused of burglarizing. Police arrested Dontario Blakley a little before 3am after finding him inside the BP gas station on Dawson Road, filling a bag of goods taken from the store’s shelves.
ALBANY, GA
donalsonvillenews.com

Eighteenth arrest made in local dog fighting case

On Wednesday, May 18, Johnnie Jones Jr, age 31, turned himself into the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on outstanding warrants for dog fighting and commercial gambling. Jones’ arrest brings the total number of arrests to eighteen in the April 24 bust of a local dog fighting ring. Jones...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Drug Money#Extradition#Fraud#Ap#Colombian#Jamaican#Criminal Investigations
WGAU

2 killed, 9 injured in ice fall in southern Swiss Alps

BERLIN — (AP) — Two climbers were killed Friday and nine others injured by falling blocks of ice in the Alps in southern Switzerland, police said. Police in Valais canton (state) were alerted shortly after 6 a.m. to the emergency in the Grand-Combin massif. Seven rescue helicopters were dispatched.
BERLIN, GA
WCTV

WCTV trial analyst Joe Bodiford looks at ex-girlfriend’s testimony, financial investigation findings and ‘the bump’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This time around, Joe Bodiford answered questions about the testimony of Luis Rivera’s ex-girlfriend, as well as the findings of the financial investigation. He also shared his insight on “the bump,” in which an FBI agent ran into Donna Adelson on the street, showed her a picture of Dan Markel and demanded money.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southgatv.com

Albany fast food hold-up

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are looking for a trio of suspects wanted in Thursday night’s armed robbery of a North Slappey fast food restaurant. Police say a little before 9pm, two black males entered the Maryland Fried Chicken and robbed the business at gunpoint for an undetermined amount of money.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested in Valdosta with $16K in marijuana

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested on Lankford Dr. across from a school in possession of a large amount of marijuana. Arrested: 1. Dravone Pollard, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. 2. Ja’Juan Price, African American male 25 years of age, Valdosta resident. On...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Georgia Primary: Some Thomasville voters speak out against recent voting law changes

WCTV trial analyst Joe Bodiford looks at ex-girlfriend's testimony, financial investigation findings. This time around, Joe Bodiford answered questions about the testimony of Luis Rivera's ex-girlfriend, as well as the findings of the financial investigation. Investigators show huge spike in Magbanua’s income right after Dan Markel’s murder. Updated:...
WALB 10

Brother’s Corner Store ‘assassination plot’ trial underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been almost four years since a trip to an Albany convenience store changed a young woman’s life. In late May of 2018, Andrea Willis was shot several times after entering the Brother’s Corner Convenience Store. Four men were charged in this case,...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Mosquito-borne illness detected in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two mosquito pools in Lowndes County have tested positive for a mosquito-borne illness called Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), also known as “triple E”. Triple E virus is transmitted to humans only from the bites of infected mosquitoes. Experts say humans getting sick is rare....
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Police chase suspect near Interstate-10 in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man who ran from Tallahassee Police officers during a traffic stop was eventually apprehended on the side of Interstate-10. A large police presence could be seen on the shoulder of I-10 near the Monroe Exit in Tallahassee around 8:30 Thursday night. A TPD spokesperson said...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
69K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy