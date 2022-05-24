ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep sports: Donoho baseball, tennis bump up in class

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Donoho baseball players celebrate as Peyton Webb finishes his home-run trot in their Class 1A quarterfinal series Covenant Christian earlier this month. Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

The rise of Donoho's baseball program to new heights earned the Falcons a move up from Class 1A to 2A.

Two state runner-up finishes for the girls earned Donoho tennis a move up to 4A-5A.

The news comes with Tuesday's Alabama High School Athletic Association release of area alignments for spring sports. The news comes a day after the AHSAA announced it will table moving from area to region play in baseball, softball and soccer while researching it more.

The new alignment cycle covers the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Donoho baseball bumps up in class because of the AHSAA's competitive balance factor, which scores points for levels of success for private schools.

Donoho's baseball team made the Class 1A title series for the first time in 2021 then reached the semifinals this season, earning the program five points over the two-year cycle. That was enough for the Falcons to join Bayshore Christian and Lindsay Lane as private-school programs to move up from 1A to 2A.

Bayshore beat Donoho in the 2021 title series and beat Lindsay Lane in this year's title series to repeat. Lindsay Lane beat Donoho in this year's semifinals.

"It is what it is," seventh-year Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. "We will be ready for the challenge."

Donoho also made the 2019 quarterfinals, then a first for the Falcons' baseball program. The COVID-19 shutdown canceled the 2020 postseason.

Donoho's five-team Class 2A area will include four public schools: Collinsville, Gaston, Pleasant Valley and Sand Rock. Pleasant Valley moved down from 3A to 2A because of a drop in average daily enrollment.

Donoho loses long-standing area alignment with two Calhoun County private schools ... Jacksonville Christian and Faith Christian. The Falcons also shared Area 9 with Victory Christian and Ragland.

"I do hate losing the old rivalries we have formed with our old area teams," Gendron said.

Donoho won't rekindle with Spring Garden. The Panthers moved up to 2A for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years but will move back down to 1A for the next two school years.

In other competitive balance moves, Donoho's tennis team will move up from 1A-3A after the girls' program posted state runner-up finishes in 2021 and 2022.

"Big jump," said Gendron, also Donoho's athletics director.

Trinity Presbyterian moved up in soccer and baseball. Trinity beat Donoho in the 2021 1A-3A girls' soccer final and beat Piedmont in this year's 3A baseball title series.

Area alignments for spring sports conformed largely to alignments announced in March,for winter sports.

