ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

Brawley Wildcats sign to become Vanguard Lions

By Yisel Arias
thedesertreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAWLEY — Few athletes get the moment they always dreamt of, even when they work their heart out. Joey Navarro and Steven Solis got their moment to become college athletes. Brawley Union High School hosted a scholarship signing on Thursday, May 19, for athletes...

www.thedesertreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

Brawley athletes sign with universities

BRAWLEY — Brawley's athletic program has skyrocketed to success as of late. There have already been more than five athletic signings this year. Another group of athletes from Brawley Union High signed to their respective universities Wednesday, May 25. Elijah Saiza and Elijah Salgado, both baseball players, and track...
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Brawley swimmer CJ Manuel makes history

BRAWLEY — Athletes who have dreams to pursue sports after high school and beyond understand they must commit a majority of their time to the sport itself alongside school. CJ Manuel, a junior from Brawley, recently made history by being the first male swimmer in the Imperial Valley to go to the state-wide level of competition, placing 30th overall.
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Southwest High School softball coach leaves behind legacy

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - After 25 years of blood, sweat, and tears, Southwest High school softball coach Stephanie Niebla is ready to hang it up. Truly an icon and role model for these athletes who tell us Coach Niebla took this program and turned it into an everlasting family.
EL CENTRO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brawley, CA
Sports
City
Brawley, CA
Brawley, CA
Education
City
Costa Mesa, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
thedesertreview.com

SDSU Imperial Valley launches new, accelerated pre-licensure BSN program

CALEXICO — San Diego State University Imperial Valley is helping combat the critical nursing shortage in the region through the creation of a new, accelerated pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program. The program was officially approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing on May 18. The...
COLLEGES
thedesertreview.com

The 68th annual Cattle Call Queen contest begins

BRAWLEY – The 2022 Brawley Cattle Call Queen (BCCQ) hopefuls gathered Wednesday, May 25, at the Brawley Chamber of Commerce in their western outfits for the beginning of the 19-week campaign to become royalty and hold court over the rodeo come fall. Seven contestants covet four spots, Queen, Teen Queen, Junior Queen and Little Miss. Also at the orientation were the 2021 reigning queens and Little Miss.
BRAWLEY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

MEASURE A: Imperial Unified School District

IMPERIAL — On June 7, Imperial Unified School District is hoping residents will pass Measure A, a $50 million bond that is proposed to make improvements to district buildings and structures but also build a new pool complex. The current pool was built in 1956 with collaboration between Imperial...
IMPERIAL, CA
NBC San Diego

Brothers Remember Torrey Pines High School Student Killed in Crash

A North County family is grieving the loss of their son and brother killed in a fiery accident Tuesday in Carmel Valley. Anton Pereverzin, a 17-year-old student at Torrey Pines High School, was driving on Carmel Canyon Road near Del Mar Heights Road when his vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Leon
Person
Billy Brewer
beyondbordersnews.com

Imperial Valley – Las Vegas flight is inaugurated

Residents can now hop on the plane for an exciting time in Las Vegas, Nevada as Southwest Airways Express officially inaugurated its first roundtrip flight to Sin City from the Imperial County Airport. Landing at the Harry Reid International Airport, Imperial County officials had an exclusive look at the airport...
IMPERIAL, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico Unified Board Selects New Superintendent

CALEXICO — Arturo Jimenez, assistant superintendent of human resources in the Westminster School District, was selected as the new Calexico Unified School District superintendent by a 4-0 vote of the district board on Thursday, May 26. As both a strong communicator and Spanish speaker, Jimenez fosters a deep sense...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

MEASURE Y: El Centro Elementary School District

EL CENTRO — El Centro Elementary School District is looking to voters to pass Measure Y on June 7, a nearly $40 million bond measure primarily meant to build a new school in the Victoria Ranch area to alleviate impacted schools, officials said. Although Victoria Ranch is in the...
EL CENTRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#Brawley Wildcats#Vanguard Lions#Brawley Union High School#Cif
thedesertreview.com

Student found in possession of ammunition at De Anza Elementary

EL CENTRO — On May 26, at approximately 10:51 a.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers responded to De Anza Elementary School in reference to a 12-year-old student found to be in possession of four .22-caliber rounds, according to an El Centro Police Department press release. The student was given the ammunition by another De Anza student and wanted to keep them as a souvenir.
EL CENTRO, CA
Thrillist

14 Legit Spots to Try San Diego’s California Burrito

Here in San Diego, we don’t take things too seriously, until it comes to our beloved California burrito. This carne asada and French fry-stuffed behemoth was invented here, and has been diligently filling our bellies and soaking up our late-night booze ever since. Whether eaten alongside a refreshing craft beer or on the shores of one of our beautiful beaches, California burritos are so intertwined with life in SD that they’re practically embedded in our DNA. Considering how many places serve our hometown pride, how does one go about narrowing down your options when your stomach is growling and your wallet is light? We’ve done our due diligence and, our waistbands notwithstanding, have come up with 14 of our favorite California burritos in one handy list:
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Locals fight Ben and Jerry's founder in sheriff's race

The GOP-dominated Lincoln Club is, as always, among the big spenders this campaign season, with $16,242 spent May 16 on a mail piece on behalf of Sheriff’s office hopeful Kelly Martinez, and the same amount for attacks against her opponent Dave Myers, who is backed by liberal ice cream maker and Ben & Jerry’s cofounder Ben Cohen of Williston, Vermont. (Cohen is an outspoken police reformer.)
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
coolsandiegosights.com

Strange new bowling alley in North Park!

There’s a strange new bowling alley in North Park. It’s located at University Avenue and Grim Avenue. Step into this outdoor “bowling alley” and you’ll find balls that don’t roll and pins that cannot be knocked down. And a large face regarding you from behind sunglasses.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

De Anza Elementary School student found with gun ammo

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On May 26, El Centro Police Department officers were called in to De Anza Elementary School because a student was found to have gun ammunition. Officers reached the school at about 10:51 a.m. when the 12-year-old student later said he was given four .22...
EL CENTRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy