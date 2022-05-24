NOAA is calling for an Above Average 2022 Hurricane Season

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adams County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Emmitsburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hanover, Gettysburg, Hampton, Littlestown, Carroll Valley, McSherrystown, Lake Meade, Bonneauville, New Oxford, East Berlin, Lake Heritage and Cashtown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0