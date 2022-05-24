ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

NOAA is calling for an Above Average 2022 Hurricane Season

FOX43.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK, Pa. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting an above average 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season for the 7th consecutive year. NOAA administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad delivered the outlook, and...

www.fox43.com

PennLive.com

Tornado warning issued for Cumberland, Perry counties

A severe Friday afternoon thunderstorm has the possibility of turning into a tornado over Cumberland and Perry counties, forecasters said. A tornado warning was issued around 12:45 p.m. Friday for north-central Cumberland County and southeastern Perry County. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. The National Weather Service said...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adams County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Emmitsburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hanover, Gettysburg, Hampton, Littlestown, Carroll Valley, McSherrystown, Lake Meade, Bonneauville, New Oxford, East Berlin, Lake Heritage and Cashtown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
York, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Harrisburg Beach Club: An Oasis on City Island

Harrisburg’s City Island is more than a park. It’s a spectacle, teeming with history and providing the city’s most panoramic views. Now, during Harrisburg Beach Club’s first summer, the island is an iconic summertime refuge once again. Owners Bryan Donovan and Adam Maust opened Harrisburg Beach...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Historical Markers – Sachs Covered Bridge survives war and floods

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Along Pumping Station Road in Cumberland Township, Adams County, you can find a historical marker for the Sachs Covered Bridge. That bridge still exists, and you can see it from the marker. Travel a few hundred yards further down, turn onto Waterworks Road, and you’re there.
verticalmag.com

EAATS helicopter crew locates lost hikers

Estimated reading time 7 minutes, 11 seconds. A helicopter crew from the Pennsylvania National Guard’s Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Site located a group of lost hikers recently. The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on May 24 when Muir Army Airfield’s operations tower was contacted by Dauphin County...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Black Bear Sighting Causes Brief Scare At Westminster High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School. First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ. The bear did provide some excitement for students at the end of their school year. “I kind of wanted to go out, it looked pretty fuzzy, but it probably would’ve ripped me to shreds,” said Carter, a sophomore at the school. “I was kind of surprised it was at school – maybe...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
pahomepage.com

Pa. American Water, York city make historic wastewater system deal

Pa. American Water, York city make historic wastewater system deal. Pa. American Water, York city make historic wastewater …. Veterans Voices: ‘Carry The Load’ | Eyewitness News. Memorial Day traffic predictions near 3-year-high. Plains Township Student Hit by Vehicle | Eyewitness …. Pocono Holiday Weekend | Eyewitness News.
YORK, PA
iheart.com

Gas Prices Hitting Truckers Especially Hard

(York, PA) -- Some over-the-road and long-haul truckers say they're having an especially hard time with the increase in gas prices. Currently, the average price of diesel gas in York County sits at six-31 a gallon, the highest recorded average to date. According to CNN, the White House is considering an emergency declaration that would enable President Joe Biden to release diesel from a rarely used stockpile to address the price inflation. There's no word yet on when that might happen.
YORK, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Danielle Woods Leaving WGAL News 8: Where Is the Pennsylvania Anchor Going?

Changes are coming to WGAL News 8 in Pennsylvania. Danielle Woods announced she is leaving after seven years at the Lancaster station. Viewers who have seen her work her way up and watched her compelling news coverages are naturally saddened about the news. They have questions about Danielle Woods leaving WGAL and especially want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Here’s what the news anchor said.
LANCASTER, PA
harrisburgpa.gov

Capital Region Water issued Boil Water Advisory

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Capital Region water alerted residents at 1245, 1243 & 1222 Mulberry St, 201 & 215 Hummel St. and 215 Evergreen St. in Harrisburg for main water shutoff. This issue could allow contamination and an increased chance of the water containing bacteria that can make you sick. We are asking residents to take precautionary measurements during this time. Please BOIL WATER BEFORE USING.
HARRISBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Ross: The Pandemic Impact On Local Restaurants

While all industry sectors were severely impacted by the Covid pandemic, none, with the exception of health care, was impacted greater than the hospitality sector…particularly restaurants. In response, Covid relief funding was provided via the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) and American Rescue Plan (ARP) Acts. Locally, the $5.7 million of CARES funding was made available to small businesses through the Small Business Recovery Program; while $1.7 million of ARP funds were made available specifically to the hospitality sector through the Covid Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

York County man sentenced for bankruptcy fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been sentenced to three years of probation for concealing assets during a bankruptcy proceeding. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Christopher Gambrill, 46, of Windsor, admitted that in 2016 and 2017 he concealed a $125,000 inheritance from the bankruptcy […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Maryland Daily Record

Beth Behrs Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Elizabeth Ann Behrs is an American actress and a famous writer who is well known by people and her fans for the starring role as Caroline Channing in the CBS comedy series in the 2 Broke Girls. The show of her in which she has worked has show ran for six seasons and earned Behrs has also been praised and nominated for the Teen and for the people’s Choice which has been awarded.
LANCASTER, PA

