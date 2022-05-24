ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

United Airlines Worker Loses Fight With Football Player, Then Loses Job

By Alex Zephyr
Cassius
Cassius
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCFw1_0fp2qyGs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LWgaB_0fp2qyGs00

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

S ince 1965, United Airlines has been inviting travelers everywhere to explore the world with their popular slogan, “ Fly the Friendly Skies .” But last Thursday, one particular United Airlines employee was apparently not in the friendliest of moods. In fact, the unnamed worker decided to share some of that unfriendliness with an ex-NFL cornerback. Yet not only did the employee find himself on the losing end of a fight that morning — the fellow ended up losing his job over the situation, too.

The brawl took place at New Jersey’s Newark International Airport, and video of the incident begins with former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley getting slapped by the said employee. (Each party reportedly has a witness claiming the other person was the provocateur.) Langley, 27, immediately returned fire, and it seemed that things had cooled off for a bit. However, the airline employee then sucker-punched Langley, and that’s when the duo squared up and provided a show for the passengers at EWR that day. (Check out the video below.)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chronicle Speaks (@chroniclespeaks)

The airline worker was outsized and outclassed by Langley, but his heart was not to be questioned that morning. “ You saw that sh-t? ” Langley shouted at bystanders before serving the fellow another knuckle sandwich that dropped him to the floor. The United employee staggered to his feet again, however, bloody but game.

“You want some more? He wants some more!” Langley shouted again. But the cornerback backed away and did his best to spare the employee.

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or onboard our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter,” the airline said in a statement. And per multiple sources, the employee has since been canned by United Ground Express , a subsidiary of United Airlines.

However, one person who had sided with the terminated employee is actor Alec Baldwin . “The guy working at the airport is the victim. He came to work to do a job,” the troubled actor wrote on social media. “The other guy, with his big mouth, is guilty of workplace abuse, where people come to work with an expectation of safety, even civility. This as-hole who hit this guy should be put on a no-fly list.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Baldwin, 64, has been in some hot water of his own since last October. The characteristically volatile actor fired a prop gun on the set of the movie Rust , and the incident resulted in a cinematographer’s death and injury to the director. The movie, which was in production at the time, has since been suspended. Yet Baldwin has denied accountability for the shooting, so his comments about workplace safety may seem somewhat ironic.

“Sir, you shot and killed someone at YOUR workplace. Please sit this one out,” replied Wendy Osefo , one of the stars from Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac .

And TV personality Laura Govan also wasn’t a fan of Baldwin chiming in, either. “Alec, have a seat sir,” she wrote. “FYI You should still be grieving over the lady you killed.”

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force flight crew punished for stopping C-130 to pick up a motorcycle

Five members of a U.S. Air Force reserve flight crew tasked with tracking hurricanes and other severe weather systems were punished after making an unannounced detour during a C-130 training flight in March to pick up one member’s vintage motorcycle. Members of 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) “Hurricane Hunters”...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Fmr. NFL player, United Airlines employee brawl in NJ airport

A former NFL player was arrested after exchanging punches with a United Airlines employee at a gate inside Newark Airport in New Jersey on Sunday, TMZ reported. The viral video of the brawl showed Brendan Langley – a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft – throwing multiple punches at a United Airlines employee. It is unclear who took the first swing.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Former Broncos CB Arrested After Assaulting Airline Worker

Former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley was arrested last week for allegedly striking a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport. A 57-second viral video made the rounds on Twitter Sunday that showed the unidentified employee slap Langley, who proceeds to throw a series of punches causing the man to topple over the check-in counter.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nurphoto Getty S#Ewr#Instagram#Fe
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TIME

With Summer Travel Heating Up, Airlines Brace For Turbulence

Thinking about flying this summer? You’re not alone—and you might face some delays. With COVID-19 restrictions loosening up, more Americans are expected to travel in the next six months than at any time since the start of the pandemic. An estimated 60% of the nation is planning to take a vacation over the summer, according to the U.S. Travel Association , and Google searches related to travel have skyrocketed, reaching levels higher than in 2019.
TRAVEL
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy