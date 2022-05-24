Arizona Cardinals Zach Ertz Sports New Hairdo At OTAs

Zach Ertz is taking part in his first OTAs with the Arizona Cardinals. No better time than to unveil a new haircut.

When a new season starts, it is the perfect time to change it up. Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz didn’t decide to change how he catches or how he blocks, instead he sported a new hairdo on the first day of Organized Team Activities.

The Pro-Bowl tight end, now donning a bleach-blonde cut, has a new rookie to mentor and an absent quarterback to answer for, but that didn’t stop the first question of his press conference to be about the important issues: the new do.

“ I changed it up,” Ertz said. “I did it last year as well. A little different look, but keep it fresh.”

Ertz has indeed kept it fresh for the last two years. At the start of last season's training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ertz unveiled a swath of bleach-blonde hair. Joining him was center Jason Kelce who had lost a bet to Ertz.

“ My wife had asked me to do it for years and I finally did it last year and it stuck for two years,” Ertz said. “Nothing crazy like a conspiracy.”

The Cardinals tight end pretty much has the starting role guaranteed. Not only did the Cardinals trade for him last season, but he is a Super Bowl champion and three-time Pro Bowler. But if he did need to win over head coach Kliff Kingsbury, he did.

“It's good … it's good. Yeah I like it,” Kingsbury said.

Cardinals fans can only hope that the season starts off as well as Ertz's new cut is doing: looking good.