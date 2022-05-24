ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

19 indicted in international drug money laundering scheme

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbDoE_0fp2qYW600

Nineteen people have been indicted in a complex money laundering scheme to move millions of dollars in drug proceeds from Colombian cartels through U.S. banks, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The charges brought in Massachusetts federal court are the result of a five-year investigation into the money laundering organization based in Colombia. Authorities say they laundered at least $6 million through the U.S. banking system.

Two people were arrested on Tuesday in Jamaica and three others were arrested in Florida, authorities said. Last month, another person was arrested in Florida and 12 others were arrested in Colombia. Prosecutors are seeking the extradition of the Colombian and Jamaican defendants to the U.S., officials said. One person remains at large.

“If nothing else, this case shows that the long arm of the law does not stop at our borders," said Joleen Simpson, special agent in charge of the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigations in Boston.

Those charged played a variety of roles in the conspiracy, including drug suppliers and dollar purchasers, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters.

The scheme involved the use of so-called “peso brokers," who agreed to give pesos to drug traffickers in exchange for the profits of U.S. drug sales, Rollins said. Criminal associates would be handed drug money in suitcases or bags on the street and then peso brokers deposited the funds into U.S. banks, Rollins said.

To make it appear like it was legitimate business activity, the money was deposited into bank accounts held by front companies and individuals or through multiple small deposits into different bank accounts, officials said.

Nearly 3,000 kilograms (6,600 pounds) of seized cocaine — with a street value of more than $90 million — have been traced back to the money laundering organization, Rollins said.

Comments / 7

Related
Daily Mail

Three fraudsters sentenced to 18 years in prison for multi-million dollar baby formula scheme: Trio made fake contracts and sent 'dummy shipments' abroad only to return the discounted products for sale in the US

Three South Florida residents who engaged in an elaborate multi-million dollar baby formula scheme were all sentenced to 18 years in prison last week. According to a statement from the US Attorney's Southern District of Florida office, the three fraudsters are Johnny Grobman, 48, Raoul Doekhie, 53 and his wife, Sherida Nabi, 57.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Defendant Sentenced in Multi-Million-Dollar Baby Formula Fraud Scheme Blamed the Trucker ‘Morons That Elected’ Donald Trump for Getting Him Caught: Documents

Three Florida residents are headed to prison for the next 18 years in what federal prosecutors described as a $100 million fraud scheme that involved “cheat[ing] U.S. manufacturers of infant formula, eye-care products, and other FDA-regulated items.”. Johnny Grobman, 48, Raoul Doekhie, 53, and Sherida Nabi, 57, all of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

California Husband and Wife Plead Guilty to Smuggling and Fraud Charges After Sending ‘mRNA Vaccine Research’ to China

A husband and wife who worked for “a major American pharmaceutical company” as research scientists have pleaded guilty to what the U.S. Department of Justice characterized as “criminal charges stemming from their efforts to gather confidential mRNA research from that company to advance the husband’s competing laboratory research in China.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
WRBL News 3

3 sentenced for their roles in $24 million Mobile drug empire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three men who worked under a Mobile drug kingpin were sentenced for their involvement in the multi-million dollar empire. The United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Alabama released the information on their website. More News from WRBL Eric Alonzo Windham, Terrance Santez Malik Watkins and Willie Demarcus Oliver were sentenced after […]
MOBILE, AL
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Vice

How a Tweet Led to the Downfall of a $1 Billion Drug Cartel

Daniel Kinahan was at the top of his game. Living it up in a luxury apartment at the Palm Jumeirah resort in Dubai, the boxing-loving Irish gangster had just been name-checked three times by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on a viral video clip. “I’m just after getting off the phone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Drug Money#Extradition#Fraud#Colombian#Jamaican#Criminal Investigations
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ovidio Guzmán López, El Chapo’s Drug Lord Son Who Walks Free Today

Born in 1990, Ovidio Guzmán López was 18 when he joined his father's Sinaloa Cartel. Now, he helps produce and traffic thousands of pounds of narcotics every year. Since the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel has been laundering money and trafficking drugs into the United States and bribing, torturing, or murdering anyone who crosses it. While its leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was captured in 2016, his son, Ovidio Guzmán López, remains at large — but not for lack of trying.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Inmate slain in California prison is 3rd homicide in a week

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) - California state prison officials in Sacramento are investigating the killing of an inmate who was attacked by several other felons in a recreation yard. Officials said Saturday that Camilo Banoslopez was killed Friday at Sacramento State Prison in Folsom after being attacked by four other inmates.
FOLSOM, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize 57 Pounds of Meth, lots of Coke, some Heroin & Fentanyl & 12 Pounds of Weed in El Paso

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl and arrested 30 fugitives over the last week. “The enforcement efforts at our ports of entry remains high,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our frontline officers remain dedicated to the CBP mission as they continue to disrupt the flow of narcotics and apprehend fugitives all while facilitating the flow of lawful trade and travel.” On April 30, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing…
EL PASO, TX
ABC News

ABC News

664K+
Followers
155K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy