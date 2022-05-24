ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Massive tornado wows storm chasers in Texas

By Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xaXI4_0fp2qT6T00

On Monday evening, a massive tornado spun harmlessly in an open field near Morton, Texas, and storm chasers were ready with their cameras. Several took amazing photos and videos of the beast, which thankfully did no damage and caused no injuries.

According to AccuWeather, the twister appeared to be just as wide as it was tall, which would classify it as a wedge tornado . However, AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell and others on Twitter noted that the dust, which is plentiful in this region of Texas, could have made the tornado appear larger than it actually was.

The exact size and intensity of the tornado have not been confirmed yet by the National Weather Service in Lubbock, Texas.

Morton is about 50 miles west of Lubbock.

WHAT IS A TORNADO? Everything you need to know about these violent storms

Here are some of the images and videos of the tornado:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Massive tornado wows storm chasers in Texas

Comments / 15

Lala Smith
2d ago

You do understand that Wishing harm on someone or something only comes back to you right ?? It's called universal karma . Be careful what you wish for.

Reply
2
Related
WREG

‘I’m in a tornado!’: Arkansas farmer catches viral video of storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An Arkansas farmer’s video of a damaging storm rolling into the area Saturday night has gone viral, not just because of the images, but his reaction. The 14 seconds of heart-pounding video captured the moments and urgency of Casey Skarda, briefly trapped in his truck, spotting a possible tornado. “Oh my God, I’m […]
MEMPHIS, TN
AccuWeather

'Very scary sight to see' as massive tornado spins across open field

An enormous tornado touched down on Monday and, miraculously, it didn't injure anyone or damage anything -- but it gave storm chasers a sight they’ll likely never forget. Storm chasers in northwestern Texas were in the right place at the right time Monday night when they captured incredible footage of what appeared to be a massive tornado that touched down in an open field. Around 7 p.m. CDT, the first of four tornadoes was on the ground near the town of Morton, Texas, which is about 60 miles northwest of Lubbock, giving chasers a view they likely won't soon forget.
MORTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Morton, TX
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Most Dangerous Animals in the Mississippi River

The Mississippi River is the longest river in North America and the fourth-longest in the world. This massive stretch of water is home to a variety of wildlife and habitat, but is any of it dangerous? Most people don’t consider North America to be a particularly dangerous place in terms of animals, but the Mississippi River is home to its fair share of dangerous creatures. Today, we are going to take a look at the 6 most dangerous animals in the Mississippi River. By the end, you’ll know if it’s worth it to take a dip in the United State’s most famous waterway!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Tornado#Tornado In Texas#West Texas#Chasers#Accuweather
WFAA

‘The smell is putrid death’: They had a nice place in the country – until hundreds of thousands of chickens moved in next door

Sanderson Farms, which is expanding throughout Texas, says their chicken growers follow Texas air quality rules, best practices. On their 600-acre East Texas ranch near Tyler, Larry and Sandra James believed they were creating paradise. Sandra, a retired professor and business school dean, and Larry, a retired telecom CEO, enjoyed...
WINONA, TX
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Powerful Hurricane of All Time

Hurricane Ida hit the United States earlier this year as a Category 4 storm. Some estimates are that it was the second most powerful hurricane to hit the country in recorded history. Ida formed on August 21 and did not dissipate until September 4. During that time, it devastated Louisiana and other parts of the […]
ENVIRONMENT
KVUE

Teenager pronounced deceased after cliff jumping at Lake Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department confirmed that a teenager died Monday evening from injuries sustained while cliff jumping at Lake Georgetown on Saturday. Police said the individual was a 16-year-old from Round Rock. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
InsideHook

These States Are in For an Alarmingly Hot Summer

It’s getting hot out there, and it’s still spring. And according to a new government report, the heat is going to be brutal in several states over the next few months. In a just-released report (“Climate and Health Outlook”) from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), the government agencies projected which states and counties were expected to experience “extremely hot days,” which is when the daily maximum temperature is above the 95th percentile value of the historical temperature distribution in that area.
TEXAS STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

A Massive Airplane Mistakenly Landed at A Tiny Wyoming Airport

We all want to be remembered for something. Hopefully something great. For pilot Lowell Ferguson, it's an embarrassing mistake. But at least in the end he embraced the teasing. Pilot, Lowell Ferguson realized his mistake moments before touchdown. Obviously this runway was too short. If he had gone any farther...
Outdoor Life

Fisherman Catches Giant 5-Pound Redear Sunfish on Lake Havasu

Zac Mickle caught a monster redear sunfish on Lake Havasu, which sits on the Arizona and California state line. The lake is perhaps the most renowned panfish water in the country. It appears on almost every panfish fanatics bucket list of places they want to fish, and for good reason. It yields giant fish each season.
HOBBIES
UPI News

On This Day: Tornado outbreak kills 27 in Central Texas

In 1703, Czar Peter the Great founded St. Petersburg as the new capital of Russia. In 1930, Richard Gurley Drew received a patent for his adhesive tape, which was later manufactured by 3M as Scotch tape. In 1937, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge was opened. An estimated 200,000 people crossed...
TEXAS STATE
WJON

Lightning Bolt Strikes And Kills Deer Herd In Wisconsin

I ran across this story from the archives of OutdoorLife.com from 2010. Besides being sad story, it is a classic tale of the shear force of Mother Nature and natural selection. Although there have been a number of these deadly lightning strikes killing herds of deer around the world, this...
KENOSHA, WI
NBCMontana

4.2 earthquake rattles southwest Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — A 4.2-magnitude earthquake centered in Wyoming rattled southwest Montana Wednesday morning. The epicenter was northeast of Yellowstone Lake. Yellowstone Tour Guides reported the earthquake was felt near the park's northeast and east entrances. Other reports came in from Livingston and Cooke City. There are no reports...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

483K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy