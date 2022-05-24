ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Bullpen Effort Powers Alabama Baseball Past Georgia at SEC Tournament, 5-3

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgXnl_0fp2qFzX00

The Crimson Tide's bullpen combined for three hits and two runs through seven innings pitched, advancing the team to the first round of double elimination play.

HOOVER, Ala. — Despite multiple rain delays, a phenomenal relief outing by freshman pitcher Ben Hess and five early runs scored by Alabama baseball's bats gave the Crimson Tide a 5-3 victory over 6-seed Georgia at the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide now move on to face 3-seed Arkansas on Wednesday, provided that the schedule agrees after the rainy weather on Tuesday. With the loss, Georgia is eliminated.

"It was tough after the rain delay for both teams," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. "How about Ben Hess sitting there for two hours — didn't even know if he was going to pitch today — and he comes out and punches out seven of the first eight guys.

"So really proud of our team and excited that we get to stick around for a little while."

After besting the No. 5 Razorbacks two games to one last weekend, a question on the minds of many Alabama baseball fans was if their Crimson Tide would be able to maintain its momentum heading into the SEC Tournament.

Tuesday morning at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Alabama answered that question with a resounding yes.

A deluge of rain delayed the game from its initial start time of 9:30 a.m. Thanks to the preventive maintenance of the grounds crew placing the tarp on the infield prior to the full downpour, the game was only slightly delayed, with the first pitch happening at 10:07 a.m.

In the top of the first, a leadoff double by center fielder Caden Rose set up an RBI-single by right fielder Andrew Pinckney, giving the Crimson Tide the first run of the game. After Pinckney stole second and advanced to third on a groundout by first baseman Drew Williamson, designated hitter William Hamiter fouled out down the first base line. However, Pinckney tagged from third to home despite the short distance, just beating out the throw at the plate for Alabama's second run.

"I just think we came out hot because we were just clearly excited to play," Pinckney said after the game. "We know we have got to win to keep our season alive, and you can definitely see that in our at-bats and the way we took the field. It was definitely really good to start out hot and be able to stay for a little while."

An RBI-single by Crimson Tide third baseman Zane Denton closed out the scoring in the first, but Alabama had jumped out to an early 3-0 lead.

In the top of the second, Alabama kept the momentum rolling. With the bases loaded, a wild pitch advanced left fielder Tommy Seidl from third for another run. A sac-fly to center by Williamson scored Rose, giving the Crimson Tide a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.

In Georgia's second turn to bat, the Bulldogs were finally able to get on the scoreboard when first baseman Parks Harber hit a one-out solo home run to make the score 5-1.

In the middle of the third, another rain delay caused the tarp to come out on the infield once again. The delay lasted a total of two hours and seven minutes, leading to Alabama starting pitcher Garrett McMillan being replaced on the mound by reliever Ben Hess. For a game that was originally scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., the clock read 1:22 p.m. as the bottom of the third got underway.

Hess quickly became the story of the game as he retired his first side in 1-2-3 fashion. However, he was far from done. Over the course of his first four innings pitched, Hess struck out nine of his 12 batters faced and surrendered no hits. Of his 64 pitches over those four innings, he totaled 44 strikes.

Hess said after the game that it was his team's rain delay at Auburn just over two weeks ago that prepared him for Tuesday's outing.

"Actually two weeks ago we were playing Auburn, and it was kind of the same situation," Hess said. "Rain delay, I was coming in, and I treated it kind of like that. I get myself ready in the locker room, and it was a bit of an abbreviated catch play, so I kind of know that going into it. Get myself ready in the locker room, and from there it's pretty much just treating it as a start, so I got some experience earlier in the doing that."

After picking up his 10th strikeout of the game to begin the seventh inning, Hess surrendered his first hit of the game, a single by Harber. After walking the next batter to put runners on first and second with one out, Hess was relieved by Brock Guffey. Hess' final line was 4.1 innings pitched, one hit, no runs, one walk and 10 strikeouts in 78 pitches. Of those 78 pitches, 52 were for a strike.

Guffey picked up right where Hess left off, forcing a groundout and striking out Georgia second baseman Cory Acton to end the seventh. In the bottom of the eighth, however, Bulldogs left fielder Connor Tate launched a two-out, two-run home run to cut the Alabama lead to two runs. Guffey promptly struck out designated hitter Corey Collins to end the inning, but not without leaving a feeling of relative unease among the Crimson Tide faithful.

Alabama came within 90 feet of adding an insurance run in the top of the ninth, but a strikeout by Denton and a groundout by second baseman Bryce Eblin kept catcher Dominic Tamez stuck at third.

In the bottom of the ninth, Alabama brought closer Dylan Ray onto the mound to replace Guffey. If there was an uneasiness left in the Crimson Tide fans at the Hoover Met, Ray put those fears to rest by retiring the side in order and giving Alabama the 5-3 victory over Georgia.

On the mound, Hess was credited with the win for Alabama, improving to 3-1 on the season. Ray picked up his eighth save of the season for his performance in the ninth inning. For Georgia, starter Luke Wagner (5-2) was saddled with the loss.

With the win, Alabama will face 3-seed Arkansas in the first round of double-elimination on Wednesday should the schedule remain unchanged. For Georgia, its trip to the SEC Tournament is over.

"The players deserve all the credit," Bohannon said. "I really didn't do anything. When you get this deep into the season, you've had some of these experiences. We've actually had a pretty good weather spring from a precipitation standpoint, but the kids deserve all the credit."

Alabama Stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFpOQ_0fp2qFzX00

Georgia Stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXSPZ_0fp2qFzX00

Gallery: Alabama Baseball vs Georgia (SEC Tournament)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WbksY_0fp2qFzX00

Alabama Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ijptn_0fp2qFzX00

Southeastern Conference

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsewL_0fp2qFzX00

Southeastern Conference

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21HO09_0fp2qFzX00

Alabama Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C6hIa_0fp2qFzX00

Alabama Athletics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ySW5N_0fp2qFzX00

Alabama Athletics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hoover, AL
Sports
City
Hoover, AL
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
Hoover, AL
College Sports
AL.com

Alabama’s top 2023 basketball recruit commits to SEC program

The state’s top basketball prospect has found a home. Cade Phillips, the four-star standout from Jacksonville, announced his commitment to Tennessee on Thursday afternoon. The 6-foot-9 forward, 200-pound forward was listed as 2023′s 78th-ranked player, per 247Sports Composite. He was also the 14th-rated power forward. He never released a top schools list but held offers from Alabama, Georgia, Memphis and others. He visited Tuscaloosa along with two trips to Knoxville, his most recent being last November.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Bohannon
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama 4-Star DB signee Jake Pope is a certified playmaker

Alabama football will welcome one of the more underrated player in the its 2022 recruiting class and Buford, Georgia product, Jake Pope, to campus in a few days. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of some of the top plays from Pope’s career at Buford High School. The video an be streamed below.
BUFORD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Bullpen#Sec Tournament#The Crimson Tide#Alabama Baseball#Crimson Tide
The Spun

Look: Major Confrontation At SEC Baseball Tournament Last Night

Last night's SEC Baseball Tournament game between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt featured an interesting confrontation in the crowd. Barstool Sports' Ben Mintz, who is an Ole Miss alum, was in attendance in Hoover, Ala., and he decided to try to do something about the infamous "Vandy whistlers" behind home plate.
HOOVER, AL
The Spun

Fans Not Happy With Texas vs. Alabama Kickoff Time

The Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in a marquee matchup early in the 2022 college football season. With two powerhouse programs like this meeting in a clash of the titans, you'd think the game would be given a primetime television slot. Instead, the official...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Nick 97.5

Alabama High School Football Coach Arrested For DUI A Second Time

If there's one thing that I've learned about Alabama is that high school football is major. On Friday night, what else is there to do?. There is no other place to be than in a stadium, watching some of the best athletes in the country compete at a high level for bragging rights. Over my time here in Alabama, I quickly have learned that Alabama has some of the best high school football coaches in the nation.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
Nick 97.5

Auburn Grad And Gubernatorial Candidate Backs Crimson Tide

Gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard graduated from Auburn University. She is a multi-millionaire due to her career in Real Estate, and she wants to replace Kay Ivey. She is an EXTREMELY Pro-Life candidate. Maybe one of the most Pro-Life candidates ever in Alabama politics. This morning, she did an interview on...
AUBURN, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy