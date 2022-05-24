ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon, WI

Carmen Glee Smith

Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmen G. Smith, age 94, of Gordon, WI, passed away on Wednesday May 11, 2022, at Water’s Edge Senior Living in Hayward, WI. Carmen was born February 25, 1928, in Milwaukee, WI the daughter of Antoinette Engel....

www.superiortelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Telegram

Austin Snedeker

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Austin Snedeker, 19, Superior, Wis., died Sunday, May 22, in Superior. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 11, at Downs Funeral Home in Superior. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

William P (Bill) Duffy

William P (Bill) Duffy, 69, Davenport, IA, formerly of Superior, WI, died suddenly May 16, 2022 at Promedica Nursing. Born on March 12, 1953 to John and Betty (Somers) Duffy, he graduated from Washburn High School in Mpls, MN, married, then joined the US Army. He was blessed with 3 daughters from this marriage. After his Honorable Discharge in 1981, He moved to Superior, WI and began his college studies in business at UW-Superior. It was here that he met his 2nd wife, Julie Berg, and they married in 1983. William worked in the floor covering business for 35 years, źrst in the northern WI and MN area, and then in IA and IL. Bill is survived by his children: Shawna (John Elsenpeter) Callahan - Wilson, WI, Alexis Duffy - Lakewood, WA, Matthew VanHolbeck - Superior, WI, Amanda (Ben) Hodge - Milan, IL, Amber (Josh) Falls - Eau Claire, WI, Grandchildren: JaCoby and Dakota Elsenpeter, Adrianna and Brandon Holtam, Erik Colclasure, Danny, Brenden and Aiden Falls, and his wife of 39 years, Julie Berg. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Mark VanHolbeck, grandchildren, Danen, Brandee and Heather Callahan, Sarah VanHolbeck, and sister, Laurel Duffy. Per Mr. Duffy’s request, there will be no service. Bill will be buried in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Superior author's book hits winning streak

SUPERIOR — Awards have started rolling in for author Anthony Bukoski’s newest book of short stories, “The Blondes of Wisconsin.”. Published in 2021, the book earned the Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award from the Council of Wisconsin Writers May 14 in Madison. Bukoski has won the award...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Nora J. Parenteau

Nora Jean Parenteau, 86, lifelong Billings Park resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Benedictine Health Center in Duluth, MN. She was born in Superior, WI, February 6, 1936, the daughter of Rex and Olive (Britton) Slick. She married the love of her life, Robert Parenteau on July 14,...
SUPERIOR, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayward, WI
Obituaries
Milwaukee, WI
Obituaries
City
Hayward, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Gordon, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Daily Telegram

Karl R. Norman

Karl R. Norman passed away in his sleep at his home in Arizona surrounded by his wife and children. Karl was always there for his family and so many others. He taught his family and friends to enjoy every moment life has to offer. The son of John and Marianne,...
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Baji Gill

Balraj (Baji) Gill, of Superior, WI, passed away May 18, 2022, in Duluth, MN. He was born April 28, 1948, in Jinja, Uganda, son of Amar Singh and Satwant Kaur Gill. Baji graduated from Jinja High School and obtained a scholarship to attend any university in the USA. He chose UW-Superior, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in Business.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Minnesota warden Keith Olson retiring after 34 years on Lake Superior

DULUTH — Keith Olson was piloting the 27-foot Department of Natural Resources patrol boat through the Duluth Ship Canal, close to the north pier, back into the harbor after a couple hours of checking Lake Superior anglers. “Big, grumpy guy, plaid shirt, with his family,’’ Olson said.
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Prep report: Sutherland leads Northwestern past Spooner

Northwestern's Anna Sutherland had two hits and drove in two runs and in the Tigers' 6-2 win over Spooner Thursday in Brule. The Tigers led 3-1 for much of the Division 3 regional final, but plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The runs gave pitcher Ellie...
SPOONER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glee#Ne#The Carroll Fund#Carroll University
Daily Telegram

Volunteers search for missing Bayfield County woman

CABLE, Wis. — Community volunteers were assisting Friday in the search for an 81-year-old woman with dementia who has been missing since Tuesday. Joyce Lenz walked away from her home in the area of South Lake Owen Drive, about 5 miles northeast of Cable, around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office reported. She was wearing a denim jacket and black pants when last seen.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Past: Water toboggan slide opens in Solon Springs; Bennett hens are top producers in state

With the summer resort season about to get into its full stride and the eyes of hundreds at the Head of the Lakes and Upper Wisconsin residents turning toward recreation, resort places over the entire northern part of the state are putting on the finishing touches. From Solon Springs comes announcement of new recreation equipment at the beach for the use of the public.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Community Calendar: Memorial Weekend Community Picnic and Military Vehicle Show, pancake breakfast and more

Superior: The Barker’s Island Farmers’ Market runs 9 a.m. to noon on Marina Drive near the S.S. Meteor. Superior: The second annual Memorial Weekend Community Picnic and Military Vehicle Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center. A free picnic lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities will include face painting, children's activities, lawn games, a helicopter, humane society animals and more. Free and open to the community.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Shots fired behind Superior's Palace Bar

SUPERIOR — A 49-year-old Blaine, Minnesota, man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun into the air multiple times behind the Palace Bar, 1108 Tower Ave., according to a press release from the Superior Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a man firing a gun in the...
SUPERIOR, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Daily Telegram

Team Jones wins Trailblazers’ All-League Match

SUPERIOR — Team Jones defeated Team Wasserman 3-2 in the Superior Trailblazers Pool League All-League Match April 28 at Top Hat Tavern in Superior. The match pitted eight of the top players from the Superior Trailblazers Pool League in a four-on-four match. Sixteen games were played, with each player playing one game against one member of the other team. The event was scored by rounds following the normal format that the league plays on Thursday nights from October to April.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference offers in-person, virtual options

SUPERIOR — This year’s Northwest Wisconsin Lakes Conference offers both online and in-person options for those interested in the latest information on Northwoods’ lakes. The single-day educational event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. June 17 at Spooner High School, 801 County Highwy A. The registration deadline is June 12.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Telegram

Port of Duluth celebrates historic shipment

DULUTH — The first container cargoes bound for European markets are ticketed to leave the local port this weekend, when 200 containers loaded with bulk sacks of kidney beans depart aboard the ship Nunalik. The beans are headed for 10 locations in four different countries across the Atlantic Ocean,...
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Douglas County Circuit Court for May 27, 2022

Jeffrey Paul Hansen, 60, 1026 Clough Ave., stalking-previous conviction, three counts repeater bail jumping, found guilty at jury trial, six years state prison, four years extended supervision concurrent, $843 fine and court costs, no contact with victim; three counts violate harassment restraining order, found guilty at jury trial, nine months jail each, consecutive; additional counts repeater bail jumping, violate harassment restraining order, found not guilty at jury trial.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Duluth man faces reckless homicide charge in overdose death

SUPERIOR — A Duluth man who allegedly provided a fatal dose of fentanyl to a Superior woman in 2019 made his initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court Tuesday, May 24. Charlz Whitney Strong, 34, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs. Bail was set at $100,000 cash...
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Boardwalk column: County jail hosts job fair

SUPERIOR — The Douglas County Jail is hosting a Jailer Job Fair!. Come meet with jail staff to learn about this exciting career! On-site interviews and applications will be available for interested parties. The Jailer Job Fair will take place in the atrium of the Government Center in Superior on June 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in a corrections career, we hope to see you there!
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
Daily Telegram

Superior awards grants to 16 child care providers

SUPERIOR — Sixteen of the 19 child care centers in the city have applied for grants aimed at providing relief to day care providers, with a total disbursement of $127,000. Officials in February approved funneling $200,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Act money into the grant program. A sampling...
SUPERIOR, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy