Carmen Glee Smith

William P (Bill) Duffy, 69, Davenport, IA, formerly of Superior, WI, died suddenly May 16, 2022 at Promedica Nursing. Born on March 12, 1953 to John and Betty (Somers) Duffy, he graduated from Washburn High School in Mpls, MN, married, then joined the US Army. He was blessed with 3 daughters from this marriage. After his Honorable Discharge in 1981, He moved to Superior, WI and began his college studies in business at UW-Superior. It was here that he met his 2nd wife, Julie Berg, and they married in 1983. William worked in the floor covering business for 35 years, źrst in the northern WI and MN area, and then in IA and IL. Bill is survived by his children: Shawna (John Elsenpeter) Callahan - Wilson, WI, Alexis Duffy - Lakewood, WA, Matthew VanHolbeck - Superior, WI, Amanda (Ben) Hodge - Milan, IL, Amber (Josh) Falls - Eau Claire, WI, Grandchildren: JaCoby and Dakota Elsenpeter, Adrianna and Brandon Holtam, Erik Colclasure, Danny, Brenden and Aiden Falls, and his wife of 39 years, Julie Berg. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Mark VanHolbeck, grandchildren, Danen, Brandee and Heather Callahan, Sarah VanHolbeck, and sister, Laurel Duffy. Per Mr. Duffy’s request, there will be no service. Bill will be buried in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

