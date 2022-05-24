ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore Gushes Over Being Invited Into Hilary Duff’s ‘Cool Mom Club’: ‘It’s the Best’

By Johnni Macke
 6 days ago
Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff. Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock; Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Pop stars turned parenting pals! Mandy Moore gushed over her friendship with Hilary Duff after becoming a mom to 15-month-old son Gus .

"Hilary is the coolest and she is a super-mom,” the 38-year-old actress told InStyle in an interview published on Tuesday, May 24. “She and [husband] Matt [Koma] have become really close friends with my husband and I.”

The This Is Us star, who welcomed Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February 2021, detailed how she joined Duff’s “cool mom club” alongside fellow music stars Meghan Trainor and Ashley Tisdale .

The Lizzie McGuire alum’s youngest daughter, Mae , whom she welcomed with Koma, 34, in March 2021, is to thank for the Los Angeles parent group, according to Moore. (Duff, 34, is mother of son Luca, 10, whom she shares with ex-husband, Mike Comrie . The Younger star also shares daughter Banks, 3, with Koma.)

“[Hilary and Matt] have a kid who's six weeks younger than Gus. And so, we had babies at the same time,” Moore explained. “And [Hilary], being the super-mom that she is, formed a cool mom club. Somehow, I got invited into it and it's the best.”

Before becoming moms, Moore and Duff famously posed together for Vanity Fair in 2003 alongside Lindsay Lohan , Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and more rising female stars.

The “Candy” songstress noted on Tuesday that she’s “made so many wonderful friends” through the parenting group. (She even enlisted Koma for help on her 2022 In Real Life album.)

“We all just gathered earlier this week and had dinner and we have baby classes together and it's incredible. It's so much fun,” the A Walk to Remember actress continued. “I'm very, very grateful to have those resources and just incredible women to be able to lean on. We're all kind of going through this chapter of our lives together."

The “cool mom club” meet up with their little ones for picnics, music classes and drum circles , which they often share via social media. Many of the babies and their parents were on hand in February when Moore and Goldsmith, 36, celebrated Gus’ first birthday.

Chef Gaby Dalkin and her baby girl Poppy, 16 months, and Cupcakes and Cashmere founder Emily Schuman and her daughter Sloan, 7, made an appearance at the bash as did Koma and Duff’s baby girl Mae.

“1st birthday party was a hit!” Moore wrote via Instagram at the time. “Making memories and so full of love and cake. #thisisgus.”

The Tangled actress will be taking a brief break from her mommy-and-me outings in June as she and Goldsmith head on tour with Gus . The family will be traveling through the end of July.

