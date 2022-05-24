ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘They help everybody’: Hampton-based fitness club introduces Down to Box program

By Patrick Varine
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Fit 4 Boxing Club opened in Hampton in 2015, its owners already had an eye toward working with people of all abilities. As an early example, the club integrated a program called Rock Steady Boxing, which employs a non-contact, boxing-based fitness curriculum for those suffering from Parkinson’s...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Customer walks into empty Burger King

GREEN TREE, Pa. — If you've tried to order from a fast-food restaurant recently, you may have noticed a longer wait for service. A Pittsburgh's Action News 4 viewer shared a video of one local restaurant with not a single employee or customer inside. (Click the video player above...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Meet Olive Beals, Pittsburgh’s Pierogi Queen

Inside an Etna kitchen, Olive Beals makes 500 pierogies a week. If you’re picturing a little, old babushka lady, think again. The 28-year-old force behind Polska Laska is a former bartender who dances to techno music while she works. “My mom calls it Club Pierogi,” Beals says with a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thenorthsidechronicle.com

Northside designer debuts eco-conscious Earth Day dress

Designer Suz Pisano called the dress ‘Rust to Dust.’. Northside designer Suz Pisano helped to create this “Rust to Dust” dress for the 2022 Pittsburgh Earth Day Ecolution Fashion Gala, held at the Carnegie Music Hall Foyer on April 13. The theme for this year’s event was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
State
Delaware State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Murrysville, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Spiritual health: Pittsburgh's UPMC Mercy celebrates a milestone of patient care

The metal cross is affixed above the hospital president’s door, and it’s not just a decoration. The crucifix symbolizes the religious well-being of patients. In addition to them being cared for by medical doctors and nurses at UPMC Mercy, they receive a level of care not measured in a prescription pill or through a needed operation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell woman who was a real-life Rosie the Riveter turns 102

Sue Gregory’s favorite photo of her spunky grandmother, Laura Such of Lower Burrell, shows her riveting at Alcoa in New Kensington during World War II just like Rosie the Riveter. Such worked at Alcoa riveting canisters for military supplies like many women who stepped up during World War II...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Burrell student’s independent study brings trees and gardens to high school

Burrell senior Dylan Selinger and her independent study project have greened up the Burrell High School campus. Selinger, 18, of Lower Burrell has been busy this school year with an independent internship in sustainability and organic agriculture. Her efforts have yielded tangible results, including landing a $1,000 PPG grant for...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down Syndrome#Physical Fitness#Gyms#Hampton#Down To Box#Fit 4 Boxing
pghcitypaper.com

Six spots to get a killer hot dog in Pittsburgh

While everyone's debating whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich, we're over here actually enjoying them. We found six local spots to grab a delicious dog, ranging from no-frills hidden gems to ones covered in an obscene amount of toppings. Let us know which hot dog joint we should try next!
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Teacher, Friends of Rachel recognized in Plum

Nathan Pfeiffer, a teacher at Holiday Park Elementary School, was recognized by Plum Borough School Board as being one of 50 teachers selected for the Disney Imagination Campus Celebration. “I’ve been lucky enough to have great support from teaching these amazing students at Plum,” Pfeiffer said at the board’s May...
PLUM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh once again featured as an answer on Jeopardy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "What is, 'the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette?'"That's right, once again our fair city was an answer on the popular game show Jeopady! Our news partners were the subject as noted in the above tweet by Post-Gazette Sports Photojournalist Matt Freed. The category was "Ends in 'Ette'" and of course, the PG obviously ends with those four letters. Earlier this month, Pittsburgh was featured as a Daily Double, but...they got the name slightly wrong. It's the Fern Hollow Bridge, but we'll give them a pass because if there's one thing we Pittsburghers love - it's referencing our home-tahn!
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Brackenridge's Platinum Ridge residents dance the night away at prom

It’s prom season across the Alle-Kiski Valley and residents at Platinum Ridge in Brackenridge celebrated recently with a special night of their own. Residents dressed to the nines for the big event, hosted May 12 on the grounds of the nursing home and rehab center along Broadview Boulevard. “They...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Century-Old Estate in Shadyside

Dating back to 1905, this stately residence is set amid mature foliage offering privacy on 1.4 acres in Pittsburgh’s East End. Known as The Kelly House, it was designed by Pittsburgh architectural firm McClure & Spahr and constructed by Henry Shenk & Company. The front door opens to reveal a marble vestibule with leaded glass windows which leads to a grand entry hall boasting marble flooring, ornate moldings and pillars carved from quarter-sawn oak. Original plasterwork adorns many ceilings and pocket doors provide privacy to rooms on the main level, many of which are home to exquisite built-ins and cozy fireplaces. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with granite countertops and high-end appliances. Upstairs, the master suite boasts a sitting room and an elegant marble bath while the third level has its own bedroom suite and laundry facilities. A sprawling finished lower level is home to a media room, gym and wine cellar.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A year of free pizza, a new sushi spot, and more Pittsburgh food news

Kennywood’s food and drink festival is back. Every Thursday through Sunday from Sun., May 26 through Sun., June 26 check out chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine representing Italy, Poland, Mexico, the Caribbean, and more, as well as specialty cocktails, craft beer, wine. There will also be a robust schedule of live music, with a new act playing each day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Turn it up: Car audio competition set for Sunday in Greensburg

“Just kick a little somethin’ for the cars that be bumpin’.”. That’s the admonition that kicks off “The Boomin’ System,” the first track on old-school rapper LL Cool J’s landmark album, “Mama Said Knock You Out,” and it extols the virtues of having a high-powered sound system in the car.
GREENSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy