If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Father’s Day is a few weeks away, and if you don’t have a gift yet, we’ve got the perfect solution for you! This year, add a matching gift for your kids and dad. Because nothing is cuter than a daddy and me gift for Father’s Day — and it makes for a great photo opportunity! Whether you’re shopping for a dad who loves adventure or one who loves to cook, there are many gift options that both father and child will remember twinning in. We’ve found many t-shirts and pajama options this year to keep your guy comfortable lounging around the house. And, don’t forget about socks — they’re a classic gift and even more special when you gift a pair of Disney socks that your little one can match with.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO