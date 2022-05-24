ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slater-marietta, SC

Captivating ‘modern day cottage’ for sale in SC has charming features. Take a look

By TJ Macias
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20UMLf_0fp2nOOv00

A charming four-bedroom, five-bathroom house tucked away in Marietta, South Carolina, has landed on the real estate market for $1.2 million .

The elegant residence, which sits on almost 1 acre, is referred to as a “modern day cottage” that was built in 2007 “for esteemed Allora builders,” the listing on Compass says. Inside awaits a plethora of fine features including:

  • Stone exterior

  • Cedar shake roof

  • Soaring coffered ceilings

  • Hickory floors

  • Breakfast bar

  • Large back deck

  • Terrace

  • Private, over-the-garage suite

Marvelous views cascade in through the windows of the main level’s great room, which overlooks the mountains in the back of the home. A study, foyer with built-ins and bar can also be found on the main level of the home.

The primary suite is considered “a dream” by the listing and comes complete with a Jacuzzi tub.

“Do you enjoy natural amenities like hiking trails, rivers and lakes?” the listing asks. “Or perhaps manicured, man made amenities are more your speed? At 108 White Magnolia, you don’t have to choose. The property borders a 272 acre county park to the east with hiking and mountain biking trails, a fishing lake and a waterfall and streams.”

The listing is held by Damian Hall with Blackstream International Real Estate .

Marietta is about 120 miles northwest of Columbia.

Sensational estate lists for $6.5 million near Tiger Woods’ golf course in California

Serene butterfly sanctuary comes with California estate for sale. Check out $14M home

Comments / 1

Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina plant expert digs up surprising family history

PENDLETON, S.C. — An expert gardener in the Upstate who has been planting seeds and digging into her family history has unearthed an amazing find. As a long-time horticulturalist at Clemson Extension, Barbara Smith comes from a long line of farmers and gardeners. In 1976, she and her husband...
PENDLETON, SC
WYFF4.com

Purple paint on tree replaces no trespassing sign in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is now an alternative to posting no trespassing signs in your yard in South Carolina. Instead, you can now paint a clearly visible purple line on a tree in your yard, which will serve as a no trespassing sign. That's according to House Bill 3291,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slater-marietta, SC
State
California State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog

TAYLORS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Pebbles, a 22-year-old toy fox terrier, set the Guinness World Record as the world’s oldest living dog this month. Pebbles’ owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, told WHNS that the tiny dog has a larger-than-life personality and is a night owl who can spend all day sleeping while sunbathing by the pool.
PETS
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Beach Named Number One Beach In America

According to CNN, if your summer plans include hanging at the beach, this list might help you pick a really good one. Scientist Stephen Leatherman, also known as “Dr. Beach,” is out with his 2022 list of the best U.S. beaches. His criteria in evaluating 650 public beaches...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modern Day#Mountain Biking#Cottage#Housing List#Sc#Compass#Stone Exterior Cedar#Terrace Private#Marvelous#California Serene
Alina Andras

Five Amazing Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

South Carolina is one for the most beautiful states in the US and you can easily see why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.
FOX Carolina

Greer becomes state’s first Monarch City, Clemson hopes to follow

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer has become the first Monarch City in South Carolina. They announced it at the Center for the Arts Park. It is also a certified National Community Wildlife Habitat now. According to the South Carolina Wildlife Federation, monarch butterflies’ population has been on the decline....
GREER, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Top 5 Activities to Do Before It Gets TOO HOT!

Summer in South Carolina can be, um, intense, to say the least! In this guest post from our partner realtor Elizabeth Faulkner, she shares her top 5 favorite activities that you and your family should tackle before the heat dictates what you can and can’t joyfully (or even safely) do! Outdoor activities are still manageable, so check out the list and plan your family’s next outdoor adventure now—before it’s too late!
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Alina Andras

5 Most Beautiful South Carolina Beaches

Summer is just around the corner and many of us are thinking about where to spend our summer holiday. Whether you are lucky enough to live in South Carolina or simply like to come here often, we have put together a list of 5 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. All of them are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are amazing options no matter if you are traveling with your family and children, if you are on a holiday with a group of friends, or if you are a solo traveler.
The Post and Courier

Commentary: South Carolina puts hospitals ahead of patients, again

Hospitals promise affordable, accessible care, but patients often experience something different. When they need treatment, they find themselves herded into fewer, bigger and more costly medical systems. South Carolina had a chance to change the landscape this year by passing Senate Bill 290. The measure would have ended a government...
HEALTH SERVICES
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
2K+
Followers
412
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy