Captivating ‘modern day cottage’ for sale in SC has charming features. Take a look

A charming four-bedroom, five-bathroom house tucked away in Marietta, South Carolina, has landed on the real estate market for $1.2 million .

The elegant residence, which sits on almost 1 acre, is referred to as a “modern day cottage” that was built in 2007 “for esteemed Allora builders,” the listing on Compass says. Inside awaits a plethora of fine features including:

Stone exterior

Cedar shake roof

Soaring coffered ceilings

Hickory floors

Breakfast bar

Large back deck

Terrace

Private, over-the-garage suite

Marvelous views cascade in through the windows of the main level’s great room, which overlooks the mountains in the back of the home. A study, foyer with built-ins and bar can also be found on the main level of the home.

The primary suite is considered “a dream” by the listing and comes complete with a Jacuzzi tub.

“Do you enjoy natural amenities like hiking trails, rivers and lakes?” the listing asks. “Or perhaps manicured, man made amenities are more your speed? At 108 White Magnolia, you don’t have to choose. The property borders a 272 acre county park to the east with hiking and mountain biking trails, a fishing lake and a waterfall and streams.”

The listing is held by Damian Hall with Blackstream International Real Estate .

Marietta is about 120 miles northwest of Columbia.

