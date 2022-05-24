ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, CT

Woodbridge Teen Crashes Into Car During High-Speed Chase With Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A Woodbridge teenager led police on a high-speed chase Monday that ended in a crash and sent two to the hospital, authorities said.

Alex Hall, 19, was pulled around noon for running a stop sign in the Breezewood area of Spotsylvania while driving an acquaintance's Dodge Charger, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said. He explained to the deputy that his license was suspended, but when the deputy turned to walk back to his patrol car, Hall hit the gas and sped away.

This kicked off a high-speed chase that ended soon after when Hall crashed his car at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hood Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. He ran a red light and T-boned an Infiniti.

Hall got out of the wrecked car and ran into some nearby woods, but deputies arrested him a few moments later without incident, the Sheriff's Office said. They also arrested a female passenger in his car. Responders took Hall and the driver of the Infiniti to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies found burglary tools and several weapons inside the Charger, the Sheriff's Office said.

Police charged him with several felonies from the chase and crash and more are expected.

Hall was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Stafford Driver Cuts Off Car, Ends Up In Jail: Police

A man's impolite driving helped land him in jail on Thursday, May 26. Stafford County sheriff's deputies received a report of a Toyota Sequoia driving erratically along Garrisonville Road at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. The caller said the silver SUV passed him on a double yellow line, according to a n…
STAFFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect's Shirt Lands Him In Stafford County Jail: Police

A man was locked up in the Rappahannock Regional Jail thanks in part to his shirt, police said. A couple driving through the Woodlawn neighborhood in Stafford on Saturday, May 21, saw a man pushing a bike that looked familiar. In fact, it looked like the bike someone had stolen out of their garage …
STAFFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodbridge, CT
Woodbridge, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed After Leading Police On High-Speed Chase, Crashing Stolen BMW In Morris County

Three suspects were charged after leading police on a high-speed chase through Morris County, crashing a stolen BMW, and fleeing on foot, authorities said. A Florham Park resident first witnessed a suspicious vehicle outside his home and yelled at one of the suspects who walked into his driveway around 3:10 a.m. on Friday, May 27, the local police department said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Crossing Mineola Roadway Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car

An 86-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a driver while crossing a Long Island roadway, police said. In Mineola, the man was crossing 2nd Street at the intersection of Roosevelt Place shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota that was being driven by a 60-year-old driver, a spokesperson from the Nassau County Police Department said.
MINEOLA, NY
Daily Voice

Armed Robber Wanted In Lebanon: Police

A Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, May 25, police say.Cornwall Borough police were called to the Dollar General Store located at 2520 Quentin Road, West Cornwall Township around 8:40 p.m., according to a release by the department.Upon arrival officers learned that the white man "…
LEBANON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Sheriff S Office#Infiniti
NewsTimes

Police investigate Southbury Training School bus stop fire

SOUTHBURY — State police are investigating a fire on the Southbury Training School campus that destroyed a bus stop gazebo Friday evening. Emergency personnel responded to a fire shortly before 7:40 p.m. and found the structure fully engulfed in flames. Witnesses reported seeing a white SUV stopped in front...
SOUTHBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Daily Voice

Woman Suffers Medical Emergency, Crashes Car In Levittown

A woman is recovering after suffering an apparent medical emergency and crashing her car on Long Island. Emergency crews found the vehicle crashed on Roxbury Lane in Levittown at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, Nassau County Police said. It was still in drive with the 57-year-old woman incoherent and...
LEVITTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
280K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy