Woodbridge Teen Crashes Into Car During High-Speed Chase With Police

A Woodbridge teenager led police on a high-speed chase Monday that ended in a crash and sent two to the hospital, authorities said.

Alex Hall, 19, was pulled around noon for running a stop sign in the Breezewood area of Spotsylvania while driving an acquaintance's Dodge Charger, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said. He explained to the deputy that his license was suspended, but when the deputy turned to walk back to his patrol car, Hall hit the gas and sped away.

This kicked off a high-speed chase that ended soon after when Hall crashed his car at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Hood Drive, the Sheriff's Office said. He ran a red light and T-boned an Infiniti.

Hall got out of the wrecked car and ran into some nearby woods, but deputies arrested him a few moments later without incident, the Sheriff's Office said. They also arrested a female passenger in his car. Responders took Hall and the driver of the Infiniti to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies found burglary tools and several weapons inside the Charger, the Sheriff's Office said.

Police charged him with several felonies from the chase and crash and more are expected.

Hall was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.