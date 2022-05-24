List: Summer camps in Acadiana

Below is a list of summer camps in Acadiana.

To add your summer camp to the list email your information to news@katctv.com.

AOC's Teen Summer Camps

June 13-17, 2022 | 9:00am-12:00pm

Join us for a week-long content creator experience as we dive into all the fundamental skills needed to produce high-performing livestream content for platforms like Twitch and YouTube! Students will be guided through an exciting week of production training designed to foster their creative and technical skillsets in content creation. Topics covered will include:



High-quality audio & video capture for gaming & entertainment content streamers

Growing an online subscriber base & monetizing channel content

Digital and media literacy skills for navigating online communities smarter and safer

Establishing your most authentic online identity

$150 per participant

DEADLINE TO REGISTER: JUNE 3, 2022

Lafayette Fire Department Fire Exploring Program

The fire department is looking for candidates interested in joining the Fire Explorer program, which is a hands-on program with classroom lessons open to young men and women interested in learning more about careers in fire and emergency services. All training will take place at the LFD training facility. Upon completing the one-week training, explorers will have the opportunity to experience firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter. The explorers will be assigned to a fire station where they will be mentored by firefighters, respond to emergency incidents, and participate in non-emergency procedures. There will be an orientation for the program, which is offered through Boy Scouts of America, for parents and students ages 14 through 21 years. The orientation will be June 6 at 6 p.m. at the Louis F. Babin Institute of Fire Training, 300 N. Dugas Road, Lafayette. Students or individuals between 14 and 21 years of age are encouraged to attend the orientation. All under age students must have a parent present. The program is open to individuals who meet all qualifications and interested in exploring a career in the fire service. Interested applicants may also contact the LFD training center at 337-291-5506 for additional information.

Honey Do Farms Summer Camp

Camp is offered Monday through Friday from 8 to 5 and 8 to non. Camp activities include Horse riding and animal interaction, lunch, arts and crafts, swimming and animal care. Camp supplies everything, including lunch and snacks.

There are openings left in five different weeks. For more information call 337-668-4777.

Summer Handwriting Mastery Camp

Location: West Behavioral in Jennings



To register: email Lindsey directly Lindseysimar@gmail.com

$30 deposit required to hold child’s spot and pay for their handwriting without tears book and other supplies

$120 is due the first day of camp

When you think about handwriting, you may think about penmanship, but handwriting is so much more than simply forming letters! It requires the integration of gross motor, fine motor, visual motor and perceptual skills, all of which we will be incorporating into our handwriting mastery camps! We will be utilizing the “handwriting without tears” curriculum as a jumping off point for skill building. In addition to what this great curriculum has to offer, our program will incorporate movement, music, social engagement, and structured activities to help round out our days at camp. Our goal is for your child to be exposed to the foundational skills necessary to master the essential art of handwriting.

These camps will be interactive, multi experiential, social and most importantly, they will be fun.

--

CYT Camp

Week-long musical theater days camps are offered during the summer months for students ages 4-18. Camps are designed to create a hands-on theater experience, and are focused on building performance skills, self-confidence, and teamwork, according to their website.

For a list of multiple camps for all ages click here .

—

STM Candyland

July 19 - July 22, 2022

Learn cheers, chants, dances and jumps. Camp fee includes: camp Tshirt, daily snacks, pictures and fun.

Lil' Cheer Camp

Open to Pre-K to 5th grade

Summer Intensive

Open to 6th to 8th grade (includes cheer tryout and tumbling tips)

Register online at www.stmcougars.net and click on summer camps. Online and mail-in-pre registration ends on July 15. Pre-registration cost - $150. Walk in registration - $165. 8 am to 9 am, July 19

—

Le Vieux Village to host Louisiana Folk Roots Summer Camp

The City of Opelousas Tourism Office is excited to announce that Le Vieux Village will be a host site for Folk Roots Kids' Cajun and Creole Music Camp this June. The Kids Camp is being presented by Louisiana Folk Roots [facebook.com] and a host of sponsors, including Opelousas Tourism and St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission.

The three- day summer camp, geared towards age 8 – 13 years old, will offer kids cultural and fun activities provided by a gifted group of music instructors. Each day will be filled with music classes, band lab, singing, dancing, and more activities. The camp is scheduled for June 15 through the 17th from 8 am to 4 pm.

The public will also be invited "Sounds of Summer" celebration on Friday, June 17th from 5-8 p.m. at the Delta Grand Theatre in Opelousas. Music students from the Louisiana Folk Roots Kids Camp will start the live music performance at 6 pm followed by Wayne Singleton & Same Ol' 2-step band. The family friendly event will include a variety of fun activities. The "Sounds of Summer" event is supported in part by the South Arts Rural Performance program, Atchafalaya National Heritage Association, Louisiana Division of the Arts, City of Opelousas, and the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission.

For more info on how to register your child, visit Kids Camp — Louisiana Folk Roots ( lafolkroots.org ) Students ages 8-13 are asked to bring a traditional musical instrument to use at Kids Camp. Typical instruments include a guitar, violin, mandolin, bass guitar, or Key of C 10-button accordion. A limited number of financial aid scholarships to assist with instrument loans will be awarded. The scholarship application deadline is Monday, May 9, 2022. Community organizations interested in joining the "Sounds of Summer" event partnership can email info@lafolkroots.org or tourism@cityofopelousas.com

--

SOWELA Offering Culinary Arts Summer Camps for 1st-12th Graders

One Week Camps Offered at SOWELA Lake Charles and Jennings Locations in June and July

SOWELA Technical Community College's Office of Workforce Solutions is excited to announce its 2022 Culinary Arts Summer Camp lineup. Summer camps offer children entering 1st through 12th grades the opportunity to explore a culinary career path with a SOWELA chef. Culinary Camps are held in SOWELA's professional-grade kitchens at either the Main Campus in Lake Charles or at the SOWELA Morgan Smith site in Jennings, La.

SOWELA Culinary Arts Camp Schedule

Culinary Camp (Lake Charles campus) Monday, June 27 – Friday, July 1, 2022: An annual favorite for young cooks entering grades 5th – 8th. The camp runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

Kids in the Kitchen (Lake Charles campus) Monday, July 11 – Friday, July 15, 2022: A fun, age-appropriate camp for younger cooks entering grades 1st – 4th. The camp runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

Jr. Chef Culinary Camp (Lake Charles campus), Monday, July 18 – Friday, July 22, 2022: Campers learn how a restaurant works from the front of the house to the back for students entering 9th-12th grades. The camp runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

Culinary Camp (Morgan Smith site in Jennings, LA) Monday, July 25 – Friday, July 29, 2022: An annual favorite for young cooks entering grades 5th-8th. The camp runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

Culinary Camp (Lake Charles campus) Monday, July 25, – Friday, July 29, 2022: An annual favorite for young cooks entering grades 5th-8th. The camp runs from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Cost is $250 per camper and includes breakfast and lunch.

For more information or to register, visit www.sowela.edu/camps or call (337) 421-6560 or email workforce@sowela.edu.

--

Camp Unique Registration Open for Special Needs Individuals

Lafayette, LA- Every summer, the D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana hosts Camp Unique, which is suited for individuals with special needs. Camp Unique will be held July 18-22 for ages 5-13 and July 25-29 for ages 14 & up. Fee will be $75 and the theme this year is Survivor! All Camp Unique sessions will be held at LARC's Acadian Village and both sessions are from 9am to 12pm.

Individuals of all ages have a blast participating at a camp that is specifically tailored to them. They get the opportunity to take part in activities such as art, fitness, karaoke, music & dance as well as getting a Camp Unique t-shirt and a snack every day.

The registration form for Camp Unique can be found on the D.R.E.A.M.S. Foundation of Acadiana website: www.dreamsfoundationaca.org . For more information about Camp Unique, contact Donielle Watkins via e-mail at donielle@dreamsfoundationaca.org or phone 337.962.1609.

--

SUMMER CAMPS AT PARC RECREATION CENTERS

Lafayette, LA – The Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department is hosting a variety of summer camps, increasing options for kids of all ages this summer.

Through public-private partnerships, PARC and community organizations are able to provide quality programs focused on education, art, performing arts, enrichment, sports, leadership, STEM, and more. Eight recreation centers will host camps, including Generational Voices which held its inaugural camp in 2021 and is expanding from one location to two this year. Both locations will include activities for special needs children.

The objective is for camps to be etched into Lafayette recreation centers summer after summer. Click here for a list of summer camps and to register.

—

Code Ninjas Summer Camps

Code Ninjas in Broussards has multiple summer camps to chose from including 3D Design and Print, Become a Youtuber, Modding with Mindcraft, Intro to Roblox Development, Adventures in Game Design, Stop Motion Animation and many more. Click here for more information.

—

2022 Children's Summer Workshops

Crowley Art Association is offering multiple art classes this summer. Registration forms are available at The Gallery at 411 N. Parkerson and must be returned no later than the week before the start of the class. Classes are held at The Gallery with a limited number of space for students. All materials are supplied. Call Vanessa at 337-514-5114 for more information. Click here for a list of multiple classes to chose from.

—

Academy of Interactive Entertainment

Summer camp courses in Lafayette

Looking to get your feet wet in the world of animation and video games? Try the Academy of Interactive Entertainment’s Summer Camps. Camps are project-based, and you’ll get to learn about the software and basic techniques used in the industry. Each week-long camp concludes with a pizza party, and every student will receive a copy of their project to take home.

Students, ages 12-18, have up to four camps to choose from this summer:

To Topology and Beyond: Intro to 3D Modeling: Learn the basics of 3D modeling with this one week crash course.

Arcade Classics: Intro to 2D Game Creation: If you would like to learn some basics behind video game programming this camp is for you!

Moving Polygons: Intro to 3D Animation: Learn the basics of animating 3D objects and characters in Autodesk Maya.

Moving with Depth: Intro to 3D Game Creation: Join this course to learn how to use the Unity game engine to create simple 3D games.

Sign up today: https://lafayette.aie.edu/program_category/summer-camp-programs/ . Contact Joelle Boudreaux for any questions you may have: joelle.boudreaux@aie.edu , 337.205.6608

—

Acadiana Symphony Orchestra

Join Acadiana Symphony Orchestra for a unique camp experience that will have students exploring key components of music and core elements of science. We offer four, week-long camps that provide fun and educational experiences for children ages 7 to 13. During these weeks, campers will receive professional musical instruction on several different instruments, while learning about multiple fields of science. Classes include Sailing on a Sea of Strings, Conducting in the Cosmos, Wild Beasts & Jungle Beats and Major Keys & Colossal Fossils

COST: $250 per camp, per student (plus a $25 t-shirt fee)

LOCATION: Lafayette Science Museum, 433 Jefferson St.

AGES: 7-13

TIMES: Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm

EXTENDED CARE: drop off 8:00am - pickup 5:00pm | additional $25 per camp, per student

MEALS: Two snacks are provided throughout the day. Students must bring a bagged lunch every day.

—

Summer Design Camp

13–17 June 2022

So, you’re thinking about becoming a designer?

The School of Architecture and Design Summer Design Camp offers High School students an introduction to the design profession. Our one-week program allows you to be immersed in a college experience that includes field trips to professional design firms, lectures, and hands-on projects introducing you to the world of design. By immersing you in design and having you engage with faculty and current undergraduate and graduate students our goal is to instill you with the confidence to pursue your design education.

Two program options to choose from:

Track 01: One Week Residential

This option is a fully immersive experience where you will stay on campus in our university dorms, eat three meals a day in our student union, and attend design studios, lectures, and field trips. Great way to get the full University experience. Cost: $850 and fees include tuition, housing, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and materials. Check-in for the residential camp will be on Sunday, June 12th with orientation after check-in. Campers will meet for class Monday thru Friday from 8am to 5pm. There will be an exhibition and reception on the last day of the camp, Saturday, June 18th.

Cost: $850 and fees includes tuition, housing, breakfast lunch and dinner, and materials.

Track 02: One Week Non-Residential

This option allows you to experience the one-week studio environment without staying in the university dorms. This includes all the same projects, lectures, and field trips as the one-week residential. Cost: $550 and fees include tuition, lunch, and materials. There will be an orientation on Sunday, June 12th with the residential campers. Campers will meet for class Monday thru Friday from 8am to 5pm. There will be an exhibition and reception on the last day of the camp, Saturday, June 18th.

Cost: $550 and fees includes tuition, lunch, and materials.



Click here to register.

—

Westminster Christian Academy Summer Camps

Westminster Christian Academy announces its summer camp schedule for Summer at Westminster. Their goal this summer is to help children retain the knowledge they learned throughout the school year while recharging their body, mind, and spirit, according to their website.

Click here for a list of camps.

Click here to sign up.

—

WinShape Camps at Bethel Church in Jennings

July 4 – 8, 8AM-5PM

WinShape Camps for Communities is bringing the ultimate day camp to Jennings, combining fun, faith and friendship into an action-packed week, according to the church. Mix of indoor and outdoor moments, physical activity and creative play, with adventures at camp all day and sleeping soundly back at home at night. At the end of the week, they serve up a day of fun for the whole family—complete with a lunch from Chick-fil-A.

For more information go to bethelfamily.net/winshape/ [bethelfamily.net]

—

Cheerz Academy

Individual summer cheer and tumble camps for ages 5-12 years old. Cheer camp is offered in the morning from 9:00-12:00 followed by tumble camp from 12:30-2:30. Kids attending are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch to mingle with new friends and stay for both cheer and tumble camp. Kids will learn cheers, dances, play games, hunt for Mr. Spirit Stick, participate in crazy day, and so much more. The camp will end with an awards ceremony on the last day where each participant will earn a ribbon specified to what they showcased the best along with a couple of specialty awards.

Camp dates: June 20-23, July 11-14 . $125/camp. Registration for cheer and tumble camp must be done separately.

Go online to http://www.cheerzacademy.com/ under the summer tab to register.

—

Big & Messy Art Camp

Drawing, Mixed Media, Acrylic and Watercolor Painting, Clay Wax (Encaustic) Painting and More

Three 5-Day Sessions - from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM



Session #1 - June 6-10

Session #2 - July 11-15

Session #3 - July 18-22

Location — Soul Art School at1014 Auburn Avenue in Lafayette. The fee for the camps is $150.00 per session. Checks should be made payable to Soul Art School. For more information please contact one of the instructors.Laura L. LaHaye, Artist/Instructor - Blessed Brushes Art —337-852-7008

Kay Richoux, Artist/Instructor/Owner - Soul Art School — 337-296-3573

More can be found here.

—

Hospice of Acadiana Camp Brave Hearts

Camp Brave Hearts is a summer, grief camp that is for kids who have experienced the death of a loved one. The camp is funded by Hospice of Acadiana’s foundation and it no charge to those who attend. The camp is a free 2-day, day camp held at the Robicheaux Recreational Center, to help kids, ages 6-12 years old, who are grieving, honor the person who died and learn healthy ways of coping through their journey of grief. This camp provides a safe place for Brave Hearts to freely share difficult feelings through fun activities, including: Rock Ritual, Art, Memory Box, Honor Parade and many others. Camp Brave Hearts is staffed by counselors, social workers, nurses, and trained volunteers experienced in hospice and/or bereavement care. The ratio of adult to children will be one adult for every three children.

Some of the benefits of attending the camp include:



Learning how to appropriately express feelings and emotions with others who have experienced similar losses.

Gaining new coping techniques to better understand the family/social changes that come from the death of a special person.

Increasing levels of openness, honesty and trust.

Improving self-image and self-confidence.

Forming new relationships.

The camp will be held on Thursday, August 4th and Friday, August 5th from 9:00am-4:00pm. Located at The Robicheaux Center, 1919 Eraste Landry Rd. Lafayette, LA 70506.

To register or for more information, contact Anna Claire Gossen at (337) 889-5369 or agossen@hospiceacadiana.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel