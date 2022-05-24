ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers

By Associated Press
KATC News
 3 days ago
Southern Baptist leaders say they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and church-affiliated staff members accused of sexual abuse.

The announcement comes two days after a scathing 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions that detailed how the committee mishandled sex abuse allegations and stonewalled numerous survivors.

Administrators also say they will look into revoking retirement benefits for committee staffers who were involved in the cover-up. Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers.

One of the key recommendations of the report is to create an “Offender Information System.”

#Southern Baptists#Sex Abuse#Violent Crime#Guidepost Solutions#Breaking News
