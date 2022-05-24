ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wow Wow Lemonade Opening First Locations in Houston Area

By Amber D. Browne
If you’re in the mood for a handcrafted lemonade, you won’t have to wait much longer. Wow Wow Lemonade is making its way into the Houston area from Hawaii with two locations planned to open this summer, and possibly nine more expected to open through 2023.

Wow Wow Lemonade franchisee Mohammed Layeeq told What Now Houston that they are waiting on merchandise, as well as city inspections before they can open the two planned locations. One could open end of July or early August at 25220 Kingsland Blvd., Ste. 300, Katy , TX 77494. The second location’s opening is planned for late August or early September at 1922 Greenhouse Rd., Ste. 1100, Houston, TX 77084.

Layeeq hopes to bring a total of eleven locations to the Houston area including spots in downtown, Tomball, Cypress, Richmond, and possibly Sugarland. He is still negotiating locations and leases. “It’s an amazing brand, and people should come and try it. They’re going to love it,” Layeeq said.

Layeeq was first introduced to the brand by his daughter who tried Wow Wow Lemonade while visiting Hawaii. She discussed with him bringing the concept to Houston. Layeeq decided to move forward and signed up to open franchises across the Houston area. They have been doing pop-ups to share the tasty lemonades with the local community. “We usually have people waiting for an hour in line to get our product,” he said.

The brand’s mission is, “to inspire and uplift our customers with a craft lemonade stand experience, by serving the tastiest fresh pressed lemonades, craft acai bowls, and healthy bites, while leaving a reduced environmental footprint for the next generation,” according to the company website .

“It’s amazing. It’s a health concept, and it’s hand-crafted lemonade. It tastes really good,” Layeeq said. “We’re going to be the first one in Houston.” Wow Wow Lemonade recently opened the first Texas location in Dallas, and one is being planned for San Antonio.

Wow Wow Lemonade started a decade ago at farmers’ markets in Hawaii and then as a trailer, eventually moving into brick-and-mortar locations.

