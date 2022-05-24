ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights News & Rumors: Vigneault, Stone, Ghost Pirates

By Colton Pankiw
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, several names continue to be discussed as a potential replacement of Pete DeBoer, one in particular being Alain Vigneault. In other news, Mark Stone underwent successful back surgery this past week and is expected to be ready for the 2022-23 season....

thehockeywriters.com

NHL

Hurricanes-Rangers start time announced for Game 6

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following updates to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:. • The start time of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 28, in New York. The game will be televised on ESPN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.
NHL
The Spun

Look: Goalie Gave Up Horrific Goal Last Night

It's not every night that you see a 132-foot game-tying goal. Especially in the playoffs. On Tuesday, the Calgary Flames caught Mike Smith sleeping; forcing an unbelievable misplay by the 40-year-old Oilers goalie to tie things up 3-3 in the third. Hockey fans couldn't believe the goalie's gaffe on social...
NHL
The Spun

Yankees Sign Matt Carpenter: MLB World Reacts

The New York Yankees have added a former All-Star infielder to their roster. On Thursday, the team signed Matt Carpenter. Carpenter was recently released from the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. In 21 games, he was hitting .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs. It has been a while since the...
The Hockey Writers

Trade Candidates in Rumored Maple Leafs’ Big “Summer of Kawhi” Deal

Elliotte Friedman wondered if this summer will be the “Summer of Kawhi” for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Suggesting he sees this offseason as the time when GM Kyle Dubas might make a big move and send one of his top players off the roster for a top player from another roster, he made a comparison to the Toronto Raptors when they moved a shocked Demar DeRozan, then added Kawhi Leonard. That was the season the Raptors wound up winning the NBA Championship.
markerzone.com

KEVIN WEEKES REPORTEDLY IN THE MIX TO LAND GM GIG IN NHL

Kevin Weekes may be getting a new gig this summer. This time in the form of an NHL general manager. According to San Jose Hockey Now's Sheng Peng, Kevin Weekes is a strong candidate to become the San Jose Sharks next GM. Another reliable source reported the same information as Elliotte Friedman stated that he believes that Weekes is in the mix for sure.
Hurricanes see road woes as 'a nonissue' entering Game 6 at Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Rod Brind'Amour gave the slightest of eye rolls. The Carolina Hurricanes coach had been asked this question again and again and again, about whether his team can win on the road, about what they need to do to win on the road. He didn't have any more answers than he had against the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference First Round or earlier in the Eastern Conference Second Round against the New York Rangers.
The Hockey Writers

Darryl Sutter’s Comments About Oilers’ Forward Usage Are True

Darryl Sutter, the head coach of the Calgary Flames, said a lot with little words as he normally does. This time it was after Game 3 of the second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers. He spoke on the use of the forwards for the Oilers and how there aren’t line matchups.
FanSided

Joel Zumaya trashes Tigers front office for horrible start to season

Former Detroit Tigers reliever Joel Zumaya put the front office on blast for their historically-bad offensive pace so far this season. Zumaya reemerged from the depths of our imaginations — and by our, I mean mid-2000’s Detroit Tigers fans — to put the front office on full blast for their inability to field a competitive roster this season.
CBS Boston

Josh Winckowski set to make Red Sox debut this weekend

BOSTON -- Red Sox pitching prospect Josh Winckowski is expected to make his big league debut this weekend. Manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that Winckowski will likely start the second game of Boston's double header with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.Winckowski, a 23-year-old righty, was acquired from the Mets in a three-team trade last February that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals. (Franchy Cordero also came to Boston in the trade.) He is currently the 13th-ranked prospect in the Boston farm system.Added to the Red Sox 40-man roster last November, Winckowski has spent the 2022 season with Triple-A Worcester. He owns a 3.13 ERA and 34 strikeouts to just six walks over 31.2 innings over seven starts. Winckowski split his 2021 season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. He made 23 appearances for the two teams, 23 of which were starts, and compiled a 9-4 record with a 3.94 ERA while striking out 101 batters over 112 innings pitched.
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Summer of Kawhi Will Not Work

The “Summer of Kawhi?” Seriously, this is an idea the Toronto Maple Leafs should avoid like the plague. It is so perfectly ridiculous, and I wish I would have thought of it. To be direct, the idea is simplistic, ignores reality, and I believe the Maple Leafs shouldn’t...
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Targets: Kevin Korchinski

The Detroit Red Wings have snagged defensemen with their first-round draft pick in two of their last three drafts. Selecting Moritz Seider with the sixth overall selection in 2019, and Simon Edvinsson with the sixth selection in the 2021 Draft. They have even filled their prospect pool with some defensive selections in the second rounds in recent drafts such as Shai Buium (36th overall, 2021), William Wallinder (32nd overall, 2020), and a pair of second-round defenseman in 2019 Antti Tuomisto, (35th, 2019) and Albert Johansson (60th, 2019). Because a top-four caliber defenseman is difficult and expensive to find at the NHL level, don’t rule out the chance that Detroit’s general manager Steve Yzerman will go defense once again with the eighth pick in the 2022 Draft if the right player is there. Here is a look at Kevin Korchinski one of the higher upside defensemen that will likely be available when the Red Wings make their first-round selection this summer.
The Hockey Writers

Fabian Wagner – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Linköping HC J20 (J20 Nationell) Central Scouting: 27th (EU Skaters) Fabian Wagner is the type of player that casts a spotlight on why scouting is an underappreciated labor. With 38 points in 43 games this season playing in Sweden, he was one of the most exciting players to watch at the J20 level. He possesses good hands which lead to good stickwork, and he’s not afraid to put both to work on any given shift. He has all the traits of a quality playmaker: he has good play recognition in the offensive zone, he can make plays in transition, and he has the ability to create time and space for himself and his teammates.
