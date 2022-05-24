Every Moment That Made This Year's Hangout Music Festival Unforgettable

Broussard’s in Navarre Beach in known for many things, including having a great view of Navarre Beach, as well as their great assortment of Cajun food. They even have their own market where you can by several Cajun delicacies! Well, Sink Your Teeth In, brought to you by Mountain Dew took a trip to see how delicious everything was there! Once we arrived at Broussard’s the authentic Cajun feel was immediately in the air, as the smell of gumbo waft through the air! We were greeted by Lori L’Herisse who gave us the low down of how good the food was at Broussard’s. I finally settled in on the Blackened Mahi Sandwich with their Wavy Fries, and they were both pretty good. The Fries were crispy on the outside and fluffy inside, as the Mahi sandwich came with a great seasoning mix. However, the star of the show was their fried cheesecake! It was without a doubt the best cheesecake that I have ever had, and definitely something that I would come back for over and over again! We had a great time at Broussard’s Bayou Grill and we definitely will come back again!

NAVARRE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO