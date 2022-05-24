RS Recommends: Wu-Tang Clan Drop New Beach Towel Collab for Summertime

Click here to read the full article.

The 30th anniversary of Wu-Tang Clan ’s debut (and one of Rolling Stone ‘s Greatest Albums of All Time ) might still be a few months away, but fans already have a reason to celebrate the legendary group’s music with some new merch. Just in time for the unofficial start to summer, Wu-Tang have released a new limited-edition capsule collection with outdoor accessories brand Slowtide.

The Wu-Tang Clan x Slowtide collection includes only two limited-edition pieces, which die-hard collectors and beach -going fans can now order online.

“My older brother was a die hard hip-hop fan and introduced me to Wu-Tang’s 36 Chambers back when it first released [in] 1993. Since then I’ve always loved Wu-Tang’s records,” says Dario Phillips, Slowtide’s co-founder.

“I would memorize their lyrics while working my first skate shop job in Vancouver and then spin their records while DJing in Montreal,” Phillips adds. “I would consider Wu-Tang the most influential hip-hop group of all time and am honored to have Slowtide collaborate with them.”

Made for pool days and beach trips, the Tiger Style beach towel showcases Wu-Tang’s logo and the group’s name across the front. Thanks to its oversized footprint and velour front, the towel offers a comfortable feel for lounging all day on the sand or at the park. Slowtide used only sustainably sourced cotton for the towel, and it’s also an Oeko-Tex-certified product, which is another way of saying that the materials don’t contain potentially dangerous chemicals.

The second piece in the new Wu-Tang collab, dubbed the Staten towel, features a flag-like design and gets its name from the group’s hometown borough in New York City. It comes with a fast-drying polyester material that’s extra absorbent and lightweight. It’s made using fully recycled products like plastic water bottles, complete with a soft-to-the-touch feel overall. Whether you need a towel for the beach or for camping at an upcoming fest, Slowtide added a built-in loop to hang up the 30 x 60-inch towel wherever you go.

The new Wu-Tang Clan collection is part of a growing collection of music-related collaborations for the outdoor apparel and accessories shop. Slowtide has previously teamed up with groups from the Grateful Dead to the Beatles and Pink Floyd .

Each collection is specific to the artists, but most of Slowtide’s collabs include a variety of outdoor blankets, beach towels, and other accessories. For now, only two pieces have been released in the company’s new line with Wu-Tang, though Slowtide says more pieces could be on the way.

You can shop both of the brand-new pieces from the collab online at Slowtide starting today. But if Slowtide’s previous collaborations with other artists are any indication, this collection might sell out quickly.