ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AAA report says 2022 Memorial Day expected to be busiest travel weekend in two years

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWdzy_0fp2gcJW00
AAA report says 2022 Memorial Day expected to be busiest travel weekend in two years The American Automobile Association (AAA) released a Memorial Day forecast report and it predicts that this weekend will be the busiest it’s been in three years. (chris-mueller/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The American Automobile Association (AAA) released a Memorial Day forecast report and it predicts that this weekend will be the busiest it’s been in three years.

AAA predicts that nearly 1.2 million Georgians will travel 50 miles or more from home for Memorial Day weekend. This marks the second highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010, with 2021 being the highest. The report said these volumes are almost in line with pre-pandemic levels.

“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzlin’ start,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA.

Haas added that people are more comfortable traveling now than they have been in the past two years.

“Travel bookings are a reflection of that. Reservations for flights, hotels, and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday and that momentum will likely carry into the summer,” said Haas.

Recent AAA data found that the increased comfort is driving growth in all modes of transportation this year, especially air travel.

Georgia air travel is expected to rise 26% from last year, which was the second-largest yearly increase in more than 10 years.

While planning trips for the weekend and the summer, Haas recommends a safety net in case of any unexpected travel issues.

“Surging demand and weather have challenged flight schedules since the beginning of the year,” Haas continued. “With the type of volume we anticipate going forward, we still recommend the safety net of a travel agent and travel insurance. Both are lifesavers if something unexpectedly derails your travel plans.”

The AAA report also stated that despite historically high gas prices, 90% of travelers will drive this weekend.

Gas prices for Memorial Day are likely to be the highest on record with the average gas price at $4.15 in Georgia, according to AAA. But that’s not stopping travelers.

“Coming out of this two-year pandemic, Georgians are eager to travel again, and it doesn’t seem like record high gas prices or other inflationary pressures will stop them,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA.

For those hitting the road, Thursday and Friday are anticipated to be peak traffic days. Based on AAA booking data, Thursday is expected to be the busiest day for air travel during the Memorial Day travel period, with Monday being the lightest.

For AAA suggested travel tips, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Tips#Memorial Day Weekend#Travel Insurance#Vehicles#Aaa#Georgians
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
72K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy