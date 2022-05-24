ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Lawsuit accuses 3 automakers and parts maker in air bag case

By TOM KRISHER
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2233UM_0fp2gbQn00
Lawsuit-Air Bag Danger FILE - This July 14, 2015, file photo shows the ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. A class action lawsuit has been filed against seven automakers and a Tennessee air bag parts manufacturer accusing them of knowingly selling vehicles with dangerous exploding air bag inflators. The lawsuit filed Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in San Francisco, names inflator manufacturer ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville as a defendant. ARC sold inflators to larger air bag manufacturers, who in turn sold to General Motors, BMW, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis). (Adam Lau/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File) (Adam Lau)

DETROIT — (AP) — A class action lawsuit is accusing three automakers and a parts manufacturer of knowingly selling vehicles containing air bag inflators that are at risk of exploding. Two deaths and at least four injuries have been linked to such explosions.

The federal lawsuit, filed Tuesday in San Francisco, names ARC Automotive Inc. of Knoxville, Tennessee, which made the inflators and sold them to air bag manufacturers. The air bag makers, in turn, sold them to General Motors, Ford and Volkswagen, which are named in the lawsuit, too.

The five plaintiffs are the owners of vehicles with ARC inflators who contend the defective air bag parts were not disclosed when they made their purchases.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which has been investigating ARC inflators for nearly seven years without a resolution, estimates that there are 51 million on U.S. roads. That's somewhere between 10% and 20% of all passenger vehicles.

Yet most drivers have no conclusive way to determine whether their vehicle contains an ARC inflator. Even if they were to tear apart the steering wheel assembly, the internal parts might bear the markings only of the automaker or the air bag manufacturer, not the inflator maker.

“You could have a ticking time bomb in your lap and you’ve got no way of knowing,” said Frank Melton, a Florida lawyer who is among those filing the new lawsuit.

One of the deaths was a mother of 10 who was killed in what appeared to be an otherwise minor crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula last summer. Police reports show that a metal inflator fragment hit her neck in a crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse SUV.

In a statement Tuesday, GM said it hadn’t had a chance to review the lawsuit. It said it is dedicated to the safety of its products and customers and is cooperating with NHTSA in its investigation.

Messages were left seeking comment from ARC and Ford. Volkswagen declined comment.

The plaintiffs allege that ARC’s inflators use ammonium nitrate as a secondary propellant to inflate the air bags. The propellant is pressed into tablets that can expand and develop microscopic holes if exposed to moisture. Degraded tablets have a larger surface area, causing them to burn too fast and ignite too big of an explosion, according to the lawsuit.

The explosion can blow apart a metal canister housing the chemical, sending metal shards into the cabin. Ammonium nitrate, used in fertilizer and as a cheap explosive, is so dangerous that it can burn too fast even without moisture present, the lawsuit says.

The plaintiffs allege that ARC inflators have blown apart seven times on U.S. roads and two other times in testing by ARC. There have so far been five limited recalls of the inflators that totaled about 5,000 vehicles, including three recalls by GM.

Auto safety advocates say the case seems to mirror the Takata air bag saga that began in the early 2000s, which also involved exploding air bag inflators and resulted in 28 deaths worldwide, hundreds of injuries and the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. So far NHTSA has gathered information but hasn't forced any wider recalls from its investigation that began in July of 2015.

Sean Kane, president of Safety Research & Strategies Inc., which conducts research for lawyers that sue automakers as well as for other groups, noted that just as in the early stages of the Takata ordeal, many ARC ammonium nitrate inflators remain in use.

“It’s almost like Groundhog Day here,” said Kane, who asserts that NHTSA should have acted already. “It’s not a question of whether it can kill or injure people. It already has.”

ARC, the lawsuit alleges, knew about the danger of ammonium nitrate in patent applications it filed in 1995 and 1998. In 2019, after several ARC inflators blew apart, ARC acknowledged that its use was not acceptable for automotive air bags, according to the lawsuit.

The suit asserts that General Motors, which began recalling Takata ammonium nitrate inflators in 2013, should have known that ARC’s inflators were also unstable.

“GM recalled only a small number of vehicles that contained a particular lot of inflators, despite its knowledge that ARC driver- and passenger-side inflators in various models and model years from 2002 through at least 2015 also had experienced ruptures,” the lawsuit said.

In its statement Tuesday, GM said it makes recall decisions based on data and facts. It declined to comment further.

The lawsuit alleges that ARC’s inflators are marred by a systemic problem rather than just a limited manufacturing defect. In 2014, an ARC inflator in a 2004 Kia Optima blew apart in a crash in New Mexico, injuring the driver.

Two years later, the driver of a car made by Kia’s sister automaker Hyundai was killed in Canada when an ARC inflator exploded in a crash.

The lawsuit also names Volkswagen and Ford as defendants, alleging that they represented the air bag inflators as safe while knowing they were dangerous.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating ARC inflators in 2015 after an Ohio woman was injured when an inflator exploded in a Chrysler minivan. At the time the agency estimated that there were 490,000 ARC inflators on the nation’s roads.

The review was elevated to an engineering analysis — a step closer to a product recall — in 2016 after the death in Canada.

Though a seven-year investigation is longer than most NHTSA reviews, inflators are particularly complex, said David Friedman, a former NHTSA acting administrator who is now a vice president at Consumer Reports.

Automakers appear to be balking at recalls for cost reasons, Friedman said. And NHTSA, he suggested, needs a “slam dunk” case before seeking recalls because of threats and lawsuits that automakers have filed in the past.

“That’s one of the things that’s broken in the system,” he said.

Friedman described NHTSA as a chronically underfunded agency that has had to prioritize safety issues after four years of the Trump administration, which demanded far less federal regulation.

“The fact that it’s stretched on seven years, the companies should have blinked, or NHTSA should have made them, or if they truly don’t have a case, then say so,” Friedman said.

A NHTSA official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely about an ongoing inquiry, said the investigation has persisted because of the complexity of air bag inflators and because ARC’s design is different from Takata’s.

“We want to make sure what we do is thorough.” he said.

He noted that NHTSA’s investigation of ARC has had to examine issues different from the Takata case. Ammonium nitrate in Takata’s inflators, for example, would deteriorate when airborne moisture entered the canister. But ARC pressurizes its inflator canisters to keep moisture out.

“It’s not similar to Takata,” the official said.

Whether the ammonium nitrate tablets can deteriorate without moisture is still being investigated, he said.

The agency, he said, has retrieved ARC inflators from vehicles to learn how they work. It also has gathered production and other data from ARC and automakers and issued an order making automakers report any problems with ARC inflators.

He noted that several years went by without any incidents, before there were three in the past two years and that each of those cases is informing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Hyundai to recall 281,000 North American vehicles over exploding part

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor America (005380.KS) will recall 281,000 vehicles in North America over seat-belt pretensioners that could explode and project metal fragments, causing injuries. The recall, which comes after three injury reports, covers some 2019-2022 Accent, 2021-2023 Elantra, and 2021-2022 Elantra hybrid vehicles. In the event...
CARS
CBS Boston

Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts

WASHINGTON - Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars in the U.S. because the seat belt pretensioners can explode and injure vehicle occupants. Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore. In a letter to the Korean automaker, government regulators said that the driver's and front passenger's seat belt pretensioners can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle. Pretensioners tighten the belts in preparation for a crash. The recall, which expands and replaces three previous recalls, includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs, or hybrid electric vehicles. Vehicles repaired under the previous recalls will need to be brought to dealerships again for the new remedy. Owners will be able to take their recalled vehicles to dealerships where the seat belt pretensioners will be fit with a cap at no cost. Hyundai is expected to notify owners by July 15, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said. For more information, owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 and reference recall number 229. They can also call the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov. 
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
Knoxville, TN
Government
CarBuzz.com

Toyota, Honda, And Nissan Are Falling Behind In EV Race

Japanese automakers need to make a change in regard to EVs. At least, according to climate thinktank InfluenceMap. The organization recently conducted a study that found Honda, Nissan, and Toyota to all be the least prepared for a transition to zero-emissions vehicles compared with their competition. You don't have to look hard to see it either. Right now, Honda is set to produce the e:Ny1 for the 2024 model year, but its EV offerings aren't expanding as rapidly as other OEMs.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Air Bags#Gm#Consumer Reports#Detroit#Ap#Arc Automotive Inc
MotorBiscuit

5 Best Used Cars Under $15,000 According to iSeeCars

The used car market has been booming for much of the last year. But if you’re looking for a great option on a budget, it may be difficult to narrow down your options. Here are five cars under $15,000 iSeeCars says are among the best to buy in 2022, courtesy of Honda, Toyota, and Subaru.
BUYING CARS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Toyota, Honda finish 1-2; General Motors finishes at 3rd in annual Supplier Working Relations Study

DETROIT, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of the 22nd annual North American Automotive OEM - Supplier Working Relations Index® (WRI®) Study were released today by Plante Moran. The study shows in spite of supply chain shortages and production volatility, transition pains to electric vehicles, logistics constraints, and increasing raw material costs impacting automakers and suppliers, two of the six major U.S. OEMs made substantial improvement in their WRI® scores and two held steady, while two others fell – one significantly.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Volkswagen Plans To Revive Scout Brand With Electric Pickup Trucks And SUVs

German automaker Volkswagen is hoping to capitalize on Americans’ appetite for throwback-style off-roaders by reviving the Scout brand for a new series of battery-electric trucks and SUVs. Top brass at Volkswagen approved the new Scout sub-brand during a meeting held Wednesday, according to The Wall Street Journal. The Scout...
CARS
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Hyundai
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Autoweek.com

VW Speeds up ID.4 Production by Bringing Emden Online

VW begins ID.4 production at its Emden, Lower Saxony, plant that has been refitted for MEB platform cars. The Emden plant becomes the fourth global production site of the ID.4, after Zwickau, Anting, and Foshan, and ahead of the start of production at the fifth site in Chattanooga later this year.
CARS
Reuters

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Company said Thursday it was recalling 39,000 SUVs after reports of 16 fires, and has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until a fix is completed. The recall, which covers some 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

VW Prepares To Introduce New Affordable EV

Volkswagen has been at the forefront of the great EV crusade of late and is regularly delivering new EV models such as the ID.4 and ID.Buzz to market. The German manufacturer, which hopes to see big profits from EV sales in the coming years, has found great success with the VW ID.4 crossover SUV, and is now getting ready to launch an affordable entry-level offering to Europe, which will cost around £17,000 ($21,275). The new car, expected to be named the ID.1, will make use of a shortened version of the ID.3's platform and will be manufactured in Spain.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2015, 2018 Ford Fusion Among Best Used Cars For Teens Under $20,000

Though it was discontinued back in 2020, the Ford Fusion continues to rack up accolades from a number of organizations. The 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid landed on Kelley Blue Book’s best used electrified vehicles list last year, while the 2016 Fusion made Consumer Reports‘ list of the most fuel-efficient five-year-old vehicles, and the Fusion Energi recently earned a best certified pre-owned value award from Vincentric. Now, the 2015 and 2018 Ford Fusion have been recognized by Consumer Reports as some of the best used cars for teens that cost less than $20k, too.
BUYING CARS
Benzinga

Should Traditional Auto Companies Switch To Online Sales?

Electric vehicles are disrupting more than a switch from traditional automakers to electric vehicle manufacturers, they’re also disrupting the methods customers purchase vehicles. Could electric vehicles disrupt the traditional dealer model?. What Happened: Traditional car companies could be in trouble with competition from electric vehicle companies when it comes...
ECONOMY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
72K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy