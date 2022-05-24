ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Marcos Alonso 'Allowed' to Leave Chelsea in the Summer

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blssq_0fp2f7C900

Marcos Alonso is said to be 'allowed' to leave Chelsea in the summer amid his links with a move to Barcelona, according to reports.

Marcos Alonso is said to be 'allowed' to leave Chelsea in the summer amid his links with a move to Barcelona, according to reports.

Alonso joined the Blues in the summer of 2016 from Fiorentina, making a total of 212 appearances and scoring 29 goals in all competitions ever since.

He has played a big role for Thomas Tuchel's side this season, with the Spaniard filling in for the injured Ben Chilwell at left wing-back since November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJiws_0fp2f7C900

IMAGO / Colorsport

Fabrizio Romano has reported that he will be 'allowed' to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, marking the end of his six years in the English capital.

Personal terms between him and Barcelona are said to be close to being agreed, with talks believed to have been going on for a month now.

All that is left now is for the two sides to agree a fee, with the Spanish club not planning to make an 'important bid' due to his contract at Chelsea expiring next summer.

Reports earlier today have said that Alonso's agent has been in London to hold talks with the club in order to discuss his client's future amid the links to Barcelona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JANpM_0fp2f7C900

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Catalan side are also believed to be very optimistic about signing the defender this summer, although a transfer is not yet able to take place due to the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich.

Emerson, who spent the season on loan at Lyon, is set to be 'welcomed back' at Chelsea this summer , with the player also keen to make a return and compete for a starting spot.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jose Mourinho knows losing to Feyenoord in tonight's Europa Conference League final would be a CATASTROPHE for his Roma side... the Special One needs Tammy Abraham to end his wonderful season on a high in Albania, and Rick Karsdorp could be his secret spy!

'Zero tituli' was the phrase Jose Mourinho used as a stick to beat Inter Milan's trophy-less rivals with during his glittering spell at the San Siro. This famous line marked a successful period for him in Italian football, but on Wednesday night it risks becoming a catastrophic boomerang for the Special One; should they suffer defeat against Feyenoord in the Europa Conference League final, his first campaign as Roma manager will end full of regrets and with that memorable jibe coming full circle to slap him in the face.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Thomas Tuchel
ClutchPoints

Jose Mourinho makes bold claim on future at Roma after UEFA Conference League win

Jose Mourinho’s first season at Roma ended up being a smashing success with the Italian side managing to win the UEFA Conference League. After their 1-0 victory in the final against Feyenoord, Mourinho addressed the speculation regarding his future at the club amid rumors that he may be lured away. ‘The Chosen One’ adamantly shut down any such rumor with his comments after the win, resolutely pledging his future to Roma.
UEFA
CBS Sports

AS Roma vs. Feyenoord score: Live updates from UEFA Conference League final as Jose Mourinho chases silverware

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma will play their first European final in more than thirty one years, after losing the UEFA Cup back in 1991 against Inter Milan. Since then, the Giallorossi have failed to reach a European final and been left trophy less over the past fourteen years. This is the perfect chance to get back on track and make the AS Roma fans happy. The city of Rome is literally buzzing and can't wait for this match, while Jose Mourinho needs to keep his team's emotions in check due to the importance of the final. Feyenoord will attempt to win their fourth title in a European competition, after winning the European Cup in 1969/70 and the UEFA Cup in 1973/74 and 2001/02. The Dutch side scored at least twice in each of their four games during those three finals (UEFA Cup 1973/1974 was played home and away).
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Spaniard#English#Spanish#Catalan
BBC

Who makes your Everton team of the season?

Alex Iwobi’s improvement in form in the past two months had been staggering, while Fabian Delph’s contribution in vital matches towards the end of the campaign was crucial. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s season was an underwhelming one, but he scored the goal that secured Premier League survival. Defensively, Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Chelsea Have £200m Available And Have Already Identified Their Top 8 Targets

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will provide Thomas Thuchel with £200 million to spend in what is set to be a chaotic summer in West London. Tuchel’s side are set to lose several players as their contracts will run out, meaning it will be in dire need of bolstering. The defensive areas will be particularly threadbare, with Antonio Rudiger seemingly agreeing a move to Real Madrid, while Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso all appear close to signing for Barcelona.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Marc Cucurella Hints at Interest in Making Manchester City Transfer This Summer

Following their fourth Premier League title success under Pep Guardiola on Sunday afternoon, Manchester City officials will now likely be turning their attentions towards preparations for the new campaign. As part of those preparations, club officials will be looking to strengthen Pep Guardiola's squad with fresh personnel, including improvements in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final 2021-22 Preview and Team News

We know what Real Madrid can do to teams: a few minutes of stoppage time against Premier League-winning Manchester City really hammered that home. Karim Benzema is the stuff of nightmares, and seems absolutely able to pull a result out of nothing; Vinicius Jr. will be eyeing the space behind Trent Alexander-Arnold to exploit with his pace. Luka Modrić had been spoken of as though 36 is a bit too old to play at the highest level, but he’s played to prove any doubters wrong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy