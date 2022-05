United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) is pleased to announce the appointment of former UWSN board member and trustee Donald Snyder as its 65th anniversary honorary campaign chairman. Throughout 2022, UWSN will be celebrating its long-standing community impact with signature events to pay homage to those who have aided the organization in its mission of helping those in need and to fundraise for the decades to come. Snyder, a highly regarded leader in the Southern Nevada community, will lead these anniversary initiatives through the next year.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO