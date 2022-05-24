ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community carwash to raise funds for Rocky Horror Show production

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) The Southern Coalition for the Arts has announced a community carwash event which will raise funds for the collective’s production of The Rocky Horror Show.

The event will take place this weekend, Saturday, May 28, 2022, at two separate Logan County locations.

Wendy’s of Logan, located at 110 Water Street, and McDonald’s of Logan, located at 20 Main Ave, will serve as the featured locations for the event, which will be held between 11:00am and 1:00pm.

Washes will be only five dollars, with all proceeds going toward the funding of Southern Coalition for the Arts’ production of The Rocky Horror Show, which will be presented on the 15th, 16th, 22nd, 23rd, and 30th of July, at 7:00pm in the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center on the Logan Campus of Southern WV Community & Technical College.

“We are thrilled, chilled, and fulfilled with this exciting and wonderfully talented cast of performers,” said Co-Director Rachel Noe-Maynard, President, and Artistic Director of the ARTS. “Our company has been missing from the stage for the past two years due to the Pandemic. We wanted to return in a big way with this production.”

For more information on the upcoming community carwash, as well the Rocky Horror Show production, and other upcoming productions from SCA, visit the Southern Coalition for the Arts website here.

