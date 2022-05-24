Al Sharpton beckons Elon Musk into Delaware’s craziest court drama
Christopher Cadelago is a White House correspondent at POLITICO.
Christopher Cadelago is a White House correspondent at POLITICO.
for the longest time I thought Al Sharpon was a stand-up comedian - everything he says is hilarious. He thinks being "disenfranchised" is when a McDonald's goes out of business.
Biden is not from Delaware he is from Pennsylvania. He is not good enough to be from Delaware
and here all along I thought this blabbering mouth was gone and forgotten
POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.https://www.politico.com
Comments / 50