Native Daughters honor Lodi landmark

By News-Sentinel Staff
Lodi News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
NDGW parlor 337 president Corinne Terry, past president Marilyn Rodriguez, parlor 337 past president Maria Elena Serna and A&W manager Peter Knight. COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

A landmark Lodi business was honored by a state organization focused on preserving California’s history last month.

The Native Daughters of the Golden West presented Peter Knight, franchise manager of the Lodi A&W, with its California Image award on April 30.

The award is given to individuals, groups, organizations or businesses that publicly portray a positive image of California.

Nominations are submitted by NDGW parlors for consideration, and Lodi’s Parlor 337 was awarded a certificate for submitting A&W for consideration.

The 2020 award was supposed to be given to Knight and A&W in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the ceremony.

A&W was founded in Lodi in 1919 after Ray Allen set up a beverage stand at 13. W. Pine St., offering up his homemade root beer during a parade to honor soldiers returning home from World War I.

He would partner with Frank Wright and name the product A&W Root Beer. Today, A&W is located at 216 W. Lodi Ave., and there are 1,000 restaurants worldwide, with 600 in the United States.

A plaque can be found at 13 W. Pine St., commemorating the location where Allen sold his first root beer.

mymotherlode.com

CAL Fire Determines Cause Of Algerine Fire

Jamestown, CA — We reported earlier that a two-acre fire ignited shortly before noon on Monday in the 11000 block of Algerine Road in Jamestown. Officials have determined that it was sparked by a lawnmower. CAL Fire notes that creating defensible space is very important, but doing the work with the correct tool, at the right time, is critical. Mowers are designed for green lawns and not dry native weeds and grasses. The person responsible for the fire has been issued a citation.
JAMESTOWN, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘I Think It’s Time To Shut It Down’: Lodi Homeowners Fed Up With Massive House Parties

LODI (CBS13) — Rowdy crowds are diving into a neighborhood battle as police were forced to shut their wild pool parties down. People in Lodi are calling out one of their neighbors by saying they’re taking the fun too far. No one wants to be a party pooper, but what’s happening out there isn’t just a party. The sheriff’s office said it’s illegal. And others say these massive parties that are advertised on social media, even with tickets to get in, have to stop. The homes along Highway 12 in Lodi sit far enough apart that you don’t expect to hear much from...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

As COVID Cases Spike, San Joaquin County Opening New Test To Treat Center In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — San Joaquin County plans to ramp up testing as it deals with a surge in cases. With its case rate more than tripling in the past month, the county is now planning to distribute free at-home antigen tests to community organizations. It’s also opening a third “test to treat” site where people can get tested, then get services if their results come back positive. That site is set to open at the Larch Clover Community Center in Tracy on Thursday. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. COVID-19 rates are climbing all around California to the point that mask wearing is coming back into the conversation. The Sacramento City Unified School District said that, with the county expected to reach medium to high community transmission levels as early as Thursday, they will be looking at reevaluating their mask policies. Down in San Diego, the state’s second-largest school district also said they would be reevaluating reinstating their mask mandate.
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis Student Killed In Campus Crash With Garbage Truck Identified As Tris Yasay

DAVIS (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a tragic crash on the UC Davis campus involving a student. A garbage truck hit and killed a student as she rode to class on a bicycle. The crash happened Wednesday at 8 a.m. On Thursday, students stood in silence honoring their classmate with a memorial near the crash site. “It’s just tragic,” UC Davis student James Jezi said. Freshman Tris Yasay, 19, was identified as the student killed after riding through the intersection of Dairy Road and Hutchison Drive. UC Davis student Sophia Gomez says the intersection is unsafe with cyclists and motorists often competing for space. “I mean...
DAVIS, CA
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

