ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Wednesday’s AMBC: 74 & Something More

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeaver County Radio is celebrating its 74th birthday tomorrow (four years after...

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Friday’s AMBC: ‘Tis The Season

On the Friday edition of A.M. Beaver County, Matt will talk to Bob Schleiden of Richland American Legion Post #548 about their Memorial Day festivities at 8:10, followed by the latest developments with Beaver County BOOM! 2022 with Mark & Nate Kopsack of PUSH Beaver County following the 8:30 news.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Council Approves Subdivision

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published May 26, 2022 7:58 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) The city planning commission approved a recommendation by the city planning commission for the proposed tin mill site submitted by Betters Real Estate Holdings, L.P. for their property on Woodlawn Road.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Child Youth Services facing big shortage of caseworkers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Workers who are focused on protecting Pennsylvania's children and families are in crisis as caseloads are piling up without enough employees to do the job. KDKA has learned there is an extreme shortage of caseworkers for Child Youth Services (CYF) across the commonwealth, leaving the employees that are left with higher expectations and more caseloads. CYF caseworkers work to protect children from abuse and neglect. "The staff doing this work really are that line of protection that may make the difference between whether a child's alive or dead come tomorrow morning," Brian Bornman said, executive director of Pennsylvania's Children Youth...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambc#Local News#Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com

Richland Township Hosting Annual Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony On Monday

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “This is a traditional Memorial Day service that we’ve had at our post for many, many years; [it] goes back to when I was a kid.”. Bob Schleiden is no longer a kid, but as a member of American Legion Post #548 in Richland Township he still participates heavily in the Memorial Day Festivities. This year’s annual parade and ceremony will be held at the Richland Township Park on Monday, May 30 beginning at 9:45.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Upcoming Festivals in Butler County

Hosted by the YMCA, the car cruise will feature a 50/50, basket raffles, and a DJ. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is a premier annual event that attracts Jeep enthusiasts from all over the world. The festival is a Jeep-only event. All drivers must be at least 18 years of age. All Jeeps must be registered and have current liability insurance that is valid during the Festival dates to participate in any Festival activities.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: May 27-29

Greensburg Community Days continues today and Saturday at Lynch Field with live music, vendors, food, carnival games, rides, Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department demonstrations, a car cruise and more fun. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. today, with special features including the E.C. Cruisers Car Club car cruise at 6 p.m....
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh once again featured as an answer on Jeopardy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "What is, 'the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette?'"That's right, once again our fair city was an answer on the popular game show Jeopady! Our news partners were the subject as noted in the above tweet by Post-Gazette Sports Photojournalist Matt Freed. The category was "Ends in 'Ette'" and of course, the PG obviously ends with those four letters. Earlier this month, Pittsburgh was featured as a Daily Double, but...they got the name slightly wrong. It's the Fern Hollow Bridge, but we'll give them a pass because if there's one thing we Pittsburghers love - it's referencing our home-tahn!
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, PA
County
Beaver County, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Police Department Suspends Gun Bash Ticket Sales

(Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane reported on Thursday that the PD’s K-9 gun bash ticket sales have been pulled. The sale began last month and the funds were to be given to the widow of Police Chief Robert Sealock and his family. Chief Lane said several individuals in the community were upset, expressing disapproval in light of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas where students and teachers were killed on Wednesday. Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane reported late Thursday that anyone that donated to the police department gun bash will receive refunds. Some residents’ disapproval of the fundraiser prompted the police department’s decision, the chief said.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa City Council Promotes Police Officer

Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published May 26, 2022 7:55 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) ALIQUIPPA POLICE CHIEF JOHN LANE ASKED COUNCIL TO APPROVE THE PROMOTION OF OFFICER JOSH GONZALEZ TO SERGEANT. GONZALEZ WAS HIRED BY COUNCIL AUGUST 2, 2018. GONZALEZ, WAS PROMOTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT AT THE CITY’S WORK SESSION.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
ellwoodcity.org

VIDEO: Rescue Crews Respond To Man Over Hillside In Ellwood City

Rescue crews spent hours overnight searching for a man who reportedly went over a hillside in Lawrence County. A KDKA news video says 34-year-old victim was shot in the chest and was found by first responders. Rescue crews spent hours overnight searching for the man who reportedly went over a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Car show, strawberry festival, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, Pa. 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
TARENTUM, PA
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Hosting Local Job Fair This Week

PennDOT is looking for workers in our area. They are hosting a job fair this Wednesday and are looking to fill a number of jobs in Butler and Armstrong County. Positions are available for maintenance workers, equipment operators, CDL drivers, and interns. The job fair will take place at the...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shaler Area student news for the week of May 24, 2022

The Shaler Area High School class of 2022 graduation will take place at 7 p.m. June 3 at Titan Stadium. Rain date is June 4. Guests must have a ticket to attend. Michael Ulery of Shaler earned Boy Scouting’s highest rank when he successfully completed the Eagle Scout Board of Review on April 6. The son of Lynne and John Ulery, Michael led a team of youth and adult volunteers in constructing and installing five end unit display shelves for the Shaler North Hills Library.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One Year Later: Police concerns lead to action taken by Simon Properties at Ross Park Mall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Fear of a mass casualty event hit Ross Park Mall one year ago this weekend.The peace of a busy Saturday afternoon was shattered by reports of shots fired and people hiding and running.So, what really happened that day and what has happened since? There was confusion and panic along with a huge police response -- and while fortunately, no one was hurt, fear ran through the mall that afternoon. Those who were there will never forget the moment.The panic was prompted by a fight in the middle of the mall, but were shots actually fired?"We don't have any ballistic...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy