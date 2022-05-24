ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp & Kate Moss Were The It Couple Of The '90s: Take A Look Back At Their Iconic Romance

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1jjV_0fp2ciki00
MEGA

A few weeks ago, Amber Heard was on the stand during her and Johnny Depp 's trial when she mentioned an old rumor about the actor pushing his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs. The incident in question stems from the early '90s, and since the model never confirmed the situation and charges on Depp were dropped, the British star is now being asked to testify to comment on the matter.

According to a report, Moss will do so a via a video call on Wednesday, May 25.

Before she speaks, take a look back at her and Depp's headline-spinning relationship by scrolling down!

Moss and Depp met in 1994, having been set up by Vanity Fair writer George Wayne . "Johnny was in the back having dinner and Kate walked in with Naomi [ Campbell ] and [I] grabbed her and made the introduction!" he recalled a few years ago. "I had no idea that they would then become the IT couple for seasons to come, destroying hotel rooms across the globe during their still unforgettable union."

Back in the day, the mom-of-one reportedly said, "I knew from the first moment we talked that we were going to be together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HJIU_0fp2ciki00
1996 MEGA

The aforementioned trashed hotel rooms happened more than once, especially since the two were known for getting in heated arguments. Plus, they both were big drinkers and dabbled in drugs .

After countless ups and downs that included gifts like diamond necklaces and troubles such as screaming matches, the pair parted ways in 1997 and briefly reconciled in 1998 before splitting again.

In 2012, Moss, now 48, touched on the aftermath of their split. "There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed ... " the British beauty explained. "I really lost the gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ggNY_0fp2ciki00
1998 MEGA

The Pirates of the Caribbean star , now 58, was equally distraught over the breakup, recalling, "I have never got that emotional over a woman before." He admitted he was the one to blame for their issues, sharing, "I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship."

SHUT DOWN! JOHNNY DEPP LOSES BID TO DISMISS AMBER HEARD'S $100 MILLION COUNTERCLAIM

"I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened — I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn't give her the attention I should have," he confessed. "The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work. Sure I should care about my movies, but when I get home I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn't do that and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I'm a total moron at times."

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

James Franco Steps Out After Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp 'Hated' Him

James Franco emerged in New York City on the same day his name was brought up in the ongoing civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The Pineapple Express actor, 44, donned a grey T-shirt with black jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap on his day out in the Big Apple. With a water bottle in his hand, headphones in his ears and a denim bag draped over his shoulder, Franco took the city streets by storm while also sporting a mustache and beard, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.And while Franco appeared to be minding his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Kate Moss
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johnny Was#Actor#British#Vanity Fair
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Former Employees Of Johnny Depp Claim His Alleged Substance Abuse Made Him Difficult To Work With

Former employees of Johnny Depp made damning accusations against him in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. During the Thursday, May 19, court session, jurors in the case heard testimony from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's former talent agent and an ex business manager who both alleged his issues with drugs and alcohol became a problem when working with him. Depp's former talent agent of thirty years, Tracey Jacobs, stated in a pre-recored deposition that she was up front with the Dark Shadows actor about how showing up late consistently to sets and his behavior, including drug...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amber Heard makes rare comment about baby daughter Oonagh

Amber Heard has revealed very little about her daughter Oonagh since sharing the news of her birth in a surprise announcement on Instagram in July 2021. On Monday, however, the Aquaman actress made a rare comment about her one-year-old while on the stand in court. Amber, who was married to...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

55K+
Followers
885
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy