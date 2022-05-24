Johnny Depp & Kate Moss Were The It Couple Of The '90s: Take A Look Back At Their Iconic Romance

MEGA

A few weeks ago, Amber Heard was on the stand during her and Johnny Depp 's trial when she mentioned an old rumor about the actor pushing his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss down the stairs. The incident in question stems from the early '90s, and since the model never confirmed the situation and charges on Depp were dropped, the British star is now being asked to testify to comment on the matter.

According to a report, Moss will do so a via a video call on Wednesday, May 25.

Before she speaks, take a look back at her and Depp's headline-spinning relationship by scrolling down!

Moss and Depp met in 1994, having been set up by Vanity Fair writer George Wayne . "Johnny was in the back having dinner and Kate walked in with Naomi [ Campbell ] and [I] grabbed her and made the introduction!" he recalled a few years ago. "I had no idea that they would then become the IT couple for seasons to come, destroying hotel rooms across the globe during their still unforgettable union."

Back in the day, the mom-of-one reportedly said, "I knew from the first moment we talked that we were going to be together."

The aforementioned trashed hotel rooms happened more than once, especially since the two were known for getting in heated arguments. Plus, they both were big drinkers and dabbled in drugs .

After countless ups and downs that included gifts like diamond necklaces and troubles such as screaming matches, the pair parted ways in 1997 and briefly reconciled in 1998 before splitting again.

In 2012, Moss, now 48, touched on the aftermath of their split. "There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit. Like if I said, ‘What do I do?,’ he’d tell me. And that’s what I missed ... " the British beauty explained. "I really lost the gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

The Pirates of the Caribbean star , now 58, was equally distraught over the breakup, recalling, "I have never got that emotional over a woman before." He admitted he was the one to blame for their issues, sharing, "I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship."

"I'm the one who has to take responsibility for what happened — I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn't give her the attention I should have," he confessed. "The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work. Sure I should care about my movies, but when I get home I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn't do that and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I'm a total moron at times."