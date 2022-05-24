ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CEO of Mt. Washington Pediatric to retire after 27 years at Baltimore hospital

By Giacomo Bologna, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago

Sheldon “Shelly” Stein will retire this November after two decades as Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s president and CEO.

Stein originally joined the hospital as an executive in 1995 before taking the helm in 2002, the hospital said Tuesday in a news release.

“It’s hard to put into words what this hospital means to me, but it has been an honor and a privilege to serve so many children from Baltimore and beyond alongside our committed staff,” Stein said in a statement. “I’ve always seen myself as merely a facilitator to remove obstacles and provide resources so that our passionate team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and support staff can provide the best quality of care possible.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical System jointly own the 102-bed hospital off Rogers Avenue as well as its other locations in Harford and Prince George’s counties. Stein played a “pivotal role” in 2006 in establishing that joint ownership, according to the hospital, and executives of both John Hopkins Medicine and UMMS praised Stein for his leadership.

“Shelly has led Mt. Washington through numerous challenges and milestones during his 20 years as CEO,” said Fred Wolf III, the chair of the hospital’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “From the day-to-day operations of the hospital to long-term strategic initiatives, he has always stayed focused on evolving the hospital to meet the needs of our community, including the current pandemic.

”He’s a compassionate leader who truly cares about each one of his employees, famously knowing each staff member’s name and always having an open-door policy. He will be missed by all.”

Under Stein’s leadership, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital grew to 550 employees from 151 and went from having less than $20 million in assets to $144 million, the hospital said. According to the most recently available tax filings, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital and related organizations paid Stein just under $600,000 in salary and other compensation in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Vascular Specialists; Artery and vein health

Maryland Vascular Specialists are one of the leaders in artery and vein health for patients throughout Maryland. They are dedicated to the care of artery and vein disorders related to the circulatory system. One of their specialists discusses what procedures they have and who would benefit from the care.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

High Levels Of COVID-19 Community Transmission Detected In Baltimore Area

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Baltimore have shifted from medium to high over the past two weeks, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The change happened Thursday evening with CDC data now indicating that there are 283 cases per 100,000 people, the hospitalizations per case rate rose to 11.8 admissions for every 100,000 cases, the Baltimore City Health Department said. Data compiled by the CDC shows Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties also have high levels of transmission, while Dorchester, Kent and Talbot counties on the Eastern Shore are seeing high rates...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

Grand Opening of Renaissance Row Apartments in Baltimore

Redevelopment includes 84 units of affordable housing and new Park Heights Renaissance headquarters. (Baltimore, Maryland) – Pennrose, Park Heights Renaissance (PHR), Housing Authority of Baltimore City, and local and state officials celebrated the grand opening of Renaissance Row apartments, an 84-unit affordable, mixed-use community in the historic Park Heights neighborhood of Baltimore. The brand-new community transformed blighted housing at the intersection of Park Heights and Rosewood Avenues to create one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments for mixed-income families.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott responds after Gov. Hogan demands answers on crime

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Larry Hogan is applying a new round of pressure in the city's fight to control crime. In a stinging letter to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the Governor demanded an accounting of how the city is spending state crime dollars and requested a progress report since the two met to discuss crime strategy in February.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
QUEENSTOWN, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Carroll, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central, northern and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central, northern and north central Maryland...and northern Virginia. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Carroll; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Baltimore City in northern Maryland Anne Arundel County in central Maryland Howard County in central Maryland Eastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Southern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland East central Arlington County in northern Virginia * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1229 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sykesville to near Columbia to Beltsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Clinton, Olney, Pikesville, College Park, Crofton, Middle River, Fort Washington, Greenbelt, Cockeysville, Langley Park, Beltsville, Elkridge, Riviera Beach and Forestville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#John Hopkins Medicine#Johns Hopkins Medicine#Umms
Baltimore Times

Meet the Man Who was Recognized for Preserving African American Heritage in Maryland

Theodore “Ted” H. Mack has given a lifetime of service promoting Maryland’s African American heritage and has made a recognizable impact along the way. On May 20, 2022, he was formally recognized during a program at the Banneker-Douglass Museum in Annapolis, Maryland for these contributions, while being honored as a 2022 recipient of the Calvert Prize. The honor is Maryland Historical Trust’s (MHT’s) most prestigious award. According to MHT’s website, it is a state agency which is “dedicated to preserving and interpreting the legacy of Maryland’s past.” Through MHT, Marylanders are assisted with becoming knowledgeable about their “historical and cultural heritage.”
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Hyatt addresses union concerns, offers apology

Baltimore County Chief Melissa Hyatt is addressing one of the complaints that the police union listed in a letter to the county executive calling for her removal. The FOP cited a recent police memorial service where the name of Tia Bynum was included as one of the reasons they want to see her fired.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
nonprofitquarterly.org

Building Tenant Power: A Growing Movement Rises in Baltimore

Detrese Dowridge has been organizing tenants in Baltimore, Maryland, since she herself had to face down her landlord, Sage Management, in 2014. “I always knew there was something going on. I just couldn’t put my finger on it,” Dowridge explains. “I was working with temp agencies where my hours would fluctuate, so I was sometimes late on my rent, but I would eventually get paid.” But when she would pay the amount due on the court notice, Sage Management would send another notice demanding additional payments. Dowridge was skeptical. To add insult to injury, she was being forced to pay extra for a unit that was shoddy. “I was having issues with the rodents, with the roaches…it was horrible.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Royals
baltimorebrew.com

Chris McCollum is no longer on the Baltimore County payroll – 10 months after he left his job

The removal comes after a contentious back-and-forth with the County Attorney over McCollum’s work for a bar in Canton, documents obtained by The Brew show. William “Chris” McCollum, who continued to collect a six-figure salary after he resigned from Baltimore County in the wake of a corruption investigation, has been taken off the payroll, the Baltimore County Executive says.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Chief Reacts To Vote Of No Confidence

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Monday night, roughly 125 members of the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police voted to remove Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt from her position.  Hyatt is Baltimore County’s first female police chief. A graduate of the FBI National Academy, she spent two decades working her way up the ranks at the Baltimore City Police Department and served as the vice president of security for Johns Hopkins University. The police union also sent a letter to Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, notifying him their members have “lost all faith and confidence” in Hyatt’s ability to lead the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gov. Hogan presses Mayor Scott on crime plan, needs 'real plan and real action now'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan sent a scathing letter to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott today, demanding clarity on plans to reduce violent crime. “In February, you assured us there was a comprehensive plan in place, but at this point, I do not believe anyone — including you — believes it is working,” said Gov. Hogan in the letter.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Black Bear Sighting Causes Brief Scare At Westminster High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School. First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ. The bear did provide some excitement for students at the end of their school year. “I kind of wanted to go out, it looked pretty fuzzy, but it probably would’ve ripped me to shreds,” said Carter, a sophomore at the school. “I was kind of surprised it was at school – maybe...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

With City Council’s Ear, Baltimore Residents Urge Cuts To Police Budget Ahead Of Vote

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City residents called for funding cuts to police Thursday during Taxpayers’ Night, where citizens can weigh in with the City Council on how their money is being spent.    The City Council still needs to finalize and vote on the City’s $4 million dollar budget set forth by the Mayor, which includes $560.4 million allocated to police. The council must approve the budget by the end of June, but it hears from residents before doing so.   Thursday night, the focus was on cutting the funding for police and spending that money elsewhere.  “If spending on police made us...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Union Says It Has Lost Confidence In Leadership Of BCPD Chief Melissa Hyatt

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County police union wants to oust Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, according to union officials. Hyatt is Baltimore County’s first female police chief. Hyatt, a graduate of the FBI National Academy, spent two decades working her way up the ranks at the Baltimore City Police Department. She also served as the vice president of security for Johns Hopkins University. On Monday night, the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police held a vote to remove Hyatt during a meeting at the Holiday Inn at Timonium, Maryland. The meeting was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The union said in a...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy