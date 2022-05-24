CEO of Mt. Washington Pediatric to retire after 27 years at Baltimore hospital

Sheldon “Shelly” Stein will retire this November after two decades as Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital’s president and CEO.

Stein originally joined the hospital as an executive in 1995 before taking the helm in 2002, the hospital said Tuesday in a news release.

“It’s hard to put into words what this hospital means to me, but it has been an honor and a privilege to serve so many children from Baltimore and beyond alongside our committed staff,” Stein said in a statement. “I’ve always seen myself as merely a facilitator to remove obstacles and provide resources so that our passionate team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and support staff can provide the best quality of care possible.”

Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical System jointly own the 102-bed hospital off Rogers Avenue as well as its other locations in Harford and Prince George’s counties. Stein played a “pivotal role” in 2006 in establishing that joint ownership, according to the hospital, and executives of both John Hopkins Medicine and UMMS praised Stein for his leadership.

“Shelly has led Mt. Washington through numerous challenges and milestones during his 20 years as CEO,” said Fred Wolf III, the chair of the hospital’s board of trustees, said in a statement. “From the day-to-day operations of the hospital to long-term strategic initiatives, he has always stayed focused on evolving the hospital to meet the needs of our community, including the current pandemic.

”He’s a compassionate leader who truly cares about each one of his employees, famously knowing each staff member’s name and always having an open-door policy. He will be missed by all.”

Under Stein’s leadership, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital grew to 550 employees from 151 and went from having less than $20 million in assets to $144 million, the hospital said. According to the most recently available tax filings, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital and related organizations paid Stein just under $600,000 in salary and other compensation in 2019.