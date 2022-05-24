Massachusetts reports COVID positivity rate at 8.58%, 33 additional deaths over 3 days

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,693 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.58%, which marks another drop after the positivity rate went over 9% earlier this month.

There were 33 additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.

Currently, there are 835 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 79 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,701,280. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,363.

There were 29,257 total new tests reported.