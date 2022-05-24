ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

To serve school communities and address inequities after COVID-19, principals must become activists

By Kenneth MacKinnon, Instructor in Educational Leadership, Western University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDNfr_0fp2c98e00
What might schools' pandemic responses have looked like if principals had been provided with the resources and decision-making abilities they need to serve their communities? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A survey of Ontario principals about COVID-19 challenges and specific school issues like technology found that in the pandemic principals were hearing “about province-wide education policy decisions at the same time as the public received news.” This “did not support schools in navigating the rapidly changing pandemic landscape.”

The 2020-21 report on Ontario schools was compiled by People for Education , a charitable organization that supports public education rough research, policy and public engagement. More than 1,000 principals (1,173) participated in a fall 2020 survey; 209 principals completed a spring 2021 follow-up survey, and 20 principals were interviewed June 2021.

Principals often found themselves responding to community queries and questions without all of the information.

The pandemic represents a rift, and our society has opportunities to re-create and re-imagine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30frDt_0fp2c98e00
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce makes an announcement in January. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Shifting leadership

Alma Harris and Michelle Jones , who study school leadership, highlight the demanding and chaotic circumstances in which principals find themselves today and suggest school leadership practices have been changed as a result of COVID-19.

In the People for Education survey, Ontario principals describe their own leadership as being pushed to the limit, making many tasks insurmountable. They call for greater collaboration between themselves, school-based staff, central school board leaders and the Ministry of Education.

Key recommendations emerging from the survey were for the Ministry of Education to give advance communication about province-wide policy decisions, to consult stakeholders with on-the-ground experience in schools, to fund additional staffing and to broaden access to technology.

Shifting roles of principals

In the pandemic, principals had to become pseudo medical professionals, making decisions around COVID-19 symptoms while juggling staff and student absences and COVID-19 operational infractions, all while ensuring that schools remained productive places of learning.

They had to navigate unpredictability and the politicization COVID-19 brought to many communities as some parents resisted pandemic guidelines. Principals were constantly communicating to dispel misinformation in a time when messaging changed almost daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nWO6_0fp2c98e00
Protesters in support of ending mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions in schools hold signs outside a school in Kemptville, Ont., in February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Principals were sometimes COVID-19 contact tracers, screeners and translators of rapidly changing government policies .

Top-down responses

Managing chaotic moments and processes consumed the role. Top-down, bureaucratic responses to the pandemic did not provide room for decisions to be made on the ground by principals who know their communities.

The problem is principals are currently faced with outdated, bureaucratic and frankly oppressive practices, which make it difficult to effectively serve their students. For example, during the most recent pivot to online learning, the Globe and Mail reported on a shortage of devices for families.

Not every family has access to a device at home and many schools simply did not have enough to hand out. With only a couple of days to pivot to online learning, and facing limited resources and a slowed centralized response, many families went without a device for days.

Yet principals across the province created innovative responses to the challenges the pandemic posed . Their resilience and courage enabled them to do more than just survive the pandemic, but to embrace the challenges it brought and create change that benefitted both staff and students. We need to hear more about these stories of principal leadership dedicated to serving and empowering school communities.

Addressing systemic inequities

The opportunities these moments present become significant when we consider the diverse identities and lived experiences of students — as well as the inequitable distribution of resources in our schools .

Equity and justice educator Paul Gorski writes of the need for educators to engage what he calls “ equity literacy ” — for educators to be able to engage the knowledge and skills needed to be anti-oppressive and to ask themselves if they are actually engaging culturally proficient practices or simply performing them.

For example, anti-Black racism persists and has been embedded within our systems, our practices and thinking around education . Leaders have the opportunity to either uphold this oppression or actively disrupt it.

Read more: Schools after coronavirus: Seize 'teachable moments' about racism and inequities

From time to time, we hear people express a desire to “return to normal” in education. But we cannot cling to the past in search of the norm as this is where the problems originate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMEAo_0fp2c98e00
Can the pandemic open new possibilities for schools in which every child and family as well as their experiences are valued and honoured? (Allison Shelley/EDUimages) , CC BY-NC

Read more: 'School choice' policies are associated with increased separation of students by social class

Anti-racist scholar Vidya Shah notes that longstanding inequities were heightened during the pandemic. The pandemic showed “growing gaps between the ability of private and public schools to support the safety and well-being of children,” as well as “massive inequities with regards to student access to technology and Wi-Fi,” and disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on racialized and low-income communities .

Shah imagines new possibilities for schools in which every child and family as well as their lived experiences are valued and honoured within a caring and supportive community, and relationships between the school and families are strong and meaningful.

Envisioning a new role for principals

Principals can play a key role in creating such a vision. The potential for change lies in a vision of principalship around the concept of socially just, activist leadership.

David Edward deMatthews and Rebecca Tarlau , researchers in educational leadership, find that socially just or activist principals are visible in schools and the community and take concrete steps to have informed understanding of their school contexts and lived experiences in their community.

This includes understanding the political context or confronting injustice. Principals must strategize to find ways to align school goals with system priorities, even when there may be misalignment.

I wonder how different the pandemic response might have been had principals been provided with the resources and decision-making abilities they need to serve their communities. The time has come for activist and socially just leadership.

Kenneth MacKinnon does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 2

Related
TheConversationCanada

How heritage language schools offered grassroots community support through the pandemic

Heritage language schools are grassroots organizations that maintain the languages and cultures of immigrant communities, and offer vital community services, employment opportunities and networking to prevent social isolation. They advocate for multilingualism and cross-cultural understanding. These schools range from small organizations, run by volunteers, to large, accredited schools. We collaborated on a study to examine how 25 heritage language schools of the International and Heritage Languages Association in Edmonton responded to the pressures and challenges of the pandemic. Despite pandemic-imposed threats to these schools’ operating capacities, they continued offering vital services. These services included translation, English-language classes for newcomers, early...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Kindergarten educators with children at home struggled during the pandemic — mental health supports are needed

Concerns about the effects of school closures and COVID-19 disruptions over the past two years are still very much a concern for educators — including well-placed worries about how school closures have affected young learners. It is important to recognize that school closures have also significantly impacted educators and parents — critical figures and caregivers for children. Our research has examined how educators who are also parents have fared with teaching from home with their children underfoot. Among the most affected educators have been the teams of kindergarten teachers and early childhood educators responsible for implementing Ontario’s full-day learning curriculum. Kindergarten in...
KIDS
TheConversationCanada

5 ways school boards can address racial injustice

Schools and school boards struggle to respond to racism — and continue to fail to dismantle systemic barriers that affect Indigenous, Black and racialized students and families. These barriers affect not only student learning, but student, family and staff well-being and sense of belonging. Amid debates about school board effectiveness, some provinces across Canada have abolished or changed public governing structures overseeing school boards, or are debating doing so: for example, Québec abolished school boards in 2020 and Nova Scotia abolished boards in 2018. In April, New Brunswick’s minister of education defended plans to eliminate current district education councils and replace these...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Central School#School Choice#The Canadian Press#People For Education
TheConversationCanada

Workers, not warriors: 4 lessons from health worker protests during COVID-19 that could help avert a looming workforce crisis

Countries around the world are barrelling towards a health workforce crisis. Driven by unrelenting waves of COVID-19, poor working conditions, inadequate pay and a host of other factors, health workers in many countries, including Canada, are exiting the workforce in unprecedented numbers. The World Health Organization has long raised the alarm regarding health worker shortages. It estimates a shortage of 18 million health workers by 2030, primarily in low- and middle-income countries. These countries’ shortages are made worse because health workers are leaving them to fill growing vacancies in high-income countries. The global health workforce crisis is further complicated by...
LABOR ISSUES
psychologytoday.com

Why So Many Adults Think They Will Never Have Children

The number of adults who do not have kids, and do not think they will ever have kids, is growing. Why is this happening? How do these adults feel about the prospect of never having kids? Decades of survey data offer some answers. Will You Ever Have Kids? The Men...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationCanada

How rural Canada can attract and retain international health-care providers: Address discrimination, provide support

Smaller communities in Canada, particularly those located in rural areas, find it difficult to attract and especially retain health-care professionals, leading to poorer health outcomes. For example, in March 2022, the physician shortage in Northern Ontario forced the emergency department in Red Lake to close for 24 hours, and those with medical emergencies had to drive over 200 kilometres to the nearest hospital. In the same region, staffing shortages of nurses and personal support workers are exacerbated by recruitment and retention challenges. Similar situations exist in many small communities across Canada. It’s no surprise then that all five Northern Ontario cities...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheConversationCanada

This Mother's Day, help new moms return to exercise and leisure to support their physical and mental health

There are thoughtful and meaningful things to do to celebrate new mothers on Mother’s Day. Mothers with young children have lower levels of leisure and physical activities than the rest of the population, which puts their physical and mental health at risk. So the gift of sleep, time, self-care (“me time”) and a message of what a remarkable job she is doing may be what she needs most. We’re a team of researchers who have studied the life-changing transition to motherhood for nearly 10 years. Our research has examined how motherhood enriches women’s lives at the same time as we challenge...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Four lessons from online learning that should stick after the pandemic

One of the many changes COVID-19 brought those in education was an almost immediate switch to online learning. Overnight, institutions scrambled to keep education moving, while bridging the physical distance between teacher and learner. Traditionally trained teachers made valiant efforts to adjust to digital by recording lessons, posting videos and creating breakout rooms, using whatever technology they had available. These efforts resulted in digitally mediated physical classrooms using the internet — not online education. While these two options sound the same, they are not. Bridging physical distance through technology alone doesn’t address additional adjustments required to address learner needs....
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Pig-human transplants may be a misguided attempt to address the organ shortage

At the end of 2021, 57-year old David Bennett Sr. was bedridden and on life-support with irreversible heart failure. He was not eligible for a human heart transplant or an implanted mechanical heart pump because of his underlying health condition and, allegedly, “a history of disregarding medical advice.” Certain death was on the horizon and this fatal prognosis made Bennett a candidate for a highly experimental and never-before-attempted surgical procedure involving the transplantation of a heart from a genetically modified pig. Read more: Pig heart...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Friendships end for many reasons, including differences exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic

Friendships change over time. As people and their circumstances change, small disagreements and misunderstandings arise. Ultimately, friends who considered themselves close come to the realization that their paths have diverged. And the friendship could end with a bang or a whimper. Conflicts and disagreements are inevitable in relationships. The ubiquitous advice from experts and laypeople alike when it comes to addressing conflict is to “talk it over” — or, as academics put it, “engage in a constructive discussion.” This advice is generally directed at couples, however, in a recent book titled How to Break Up with Your Friends, life coach Erin Falconer...
RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationCanada

Denying abortion access has a negative impact on children and families

The Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court proceedings in the United States have put the spotlight on the issue of abortion rights. Limiting access to safe abortions has many consequences, including increases in poverty, unemployment and pregnancy-related deaths. Another key area of impact from restricting abortion access is on family well-being and child development. As developmental and clinical psychologists, we research how to best support perinatal and child wellness. We are focused on preventing the transmission of risk factors for poor economic, social, physical and mental well-being for parents and children. We are especially concerned about how restricting abortion services will negatively...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Bill 96 will harm Indigenous people in Québec. We need more equitable language laws

One of the reasons I moved to Québec in 2015 was because of the mélange of languages in which many Quebecers — especially in Montréal — live and work. Some are able to change languages from sentence to sentence; others will switch in the middle of sentences or speak in an ever-changing medley of languages. The language dance happens most frequently between French and English, but other languages can be involved — such as Indigenous and immigrant languages. Read more: Québec's Bill 40 further...
LOUISIANA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Social prescriptions: Why some health-care practitioners are prescribing food to their patients

Angela is a 54-year-old mother of two living with Type 2 diabetes in a small apartment in Guelph, Ont. Despite steady access to health care and a physician who encourages regular exercise and healthy eating, Angela’s complications have worsened in recent years. These complications cause mobility challenges, sometimes rendering her unable to leave the house. Angela blames her poor diet. Due to her limited income, she frequently misses meals, goes some days without food and can often only afford nutrient-poor (but more affordable) foods. Angela is classified as severely food insecure, which means she is one of more than 4.4...
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

Artists organize to offer new visions for tackling climate change

In April 2022, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued another report on the dire situation of the planet. The climate crisis is becoming hard to ignore as extreme weather events become commonplace across the globe. Recently, the Pew Research Center found that over 66 per cent of Canadians are not only concerned about the climate crisis, but willing to alter how they live to help fight it. In the face of sluggish, nonexistent or even deliberately obstructive action by both corporate and political entities, people are stepping up to ensure we meet critical climate targets. A number of these people are...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

7 principles to guide a national dental care program in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced plans to establish a national dental care program for low-income Canadians. The program arguably represents one of the most significant health-care initiatives since Canadian Medicare and flows from the Liberal–NDP “supply and confidence” agreement. The program will cover an estimated 6.5 million Canadians, paying dental care fees for families making less than $90,000 annually, with no co-pays for those under $70,000. Coverage will start with children under age 12 in 2022, then expand to those under age 18, seniors and people living with disabilities in 2023, with full implementation by 2025. Billion-dollar questions The federal budget committed...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Dementia metaphors help describe the condition, but can also perpetuate stigma and hinder treatment

Half a million Canadians are living with dementia and one in five Canadians has cared for someone with dementia. Dementia is an umbrella term for many conditions causing “loss of memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking abilities that are severe enough to interfere with daily life.” As PhD students and health-care providers, as well as family members of persons with dementia, we are critical of stereotypes and common misconceptions. These often emerge in the metaphors used to explain and understand dementia. While some metaphors may be helpful, they can also be harmful. Common dementia metaphors Some metaphors of dementia include comparisons...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

A guaranteed basic income could end poverty, so why isn’t it happening?

On April 27, Senator Diane Bellemare published an op-ed in the Globe and Mail opposing a proposal for guaranteed basic income where all Canadian citizens and residents over the age of 17 would receive unconditional guaranteed sufficient income. One recent poll suggests nearly 60 per cent of Canadians support a basic income of $30,000. In another poll, 57 per cent of Canadians agree that Canada should create a basic universal income for all Canadians, regardless of employment. Despite the strong public support, Bellemare argued that, “A basic income would be an unfair, complicated, and costly way to eliminate poverty.” As a social...
INCOME TAX
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy