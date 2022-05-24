Best Coffee Grinders Of 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When you think about it, immersion blenders are all about convenience. From puréeing ingredients for soups to crushing ice, immersion blenders are a handy kitchen appliance that can replace larger and more cumbersome gadgets. They also tend to be more affordable than full-sized food processors and more expensive countertop blenders. Better still, hand blenders are easy to clean — in fact, quite a few immersion blenders are dishwasher-safe — and can be stored in a drawer to maximize kitchen space. That said, if you're planning to grate, chop, or shred on a more regular basis, you may be better off with a more conventional food processor.
