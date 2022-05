ASHLAND — A small, giddy crowd gathered early Thursday morning at the entrance of Downtown Ashland. It was time to witness history. The city’s very first arch — coming in at 50 feet wide and nearly 30 feet tall — imposed its grand self over Main Street around 8 a.m. as its parents, Lloyd and Norma Wygant, readied themselves to be the first people to drive under it.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO