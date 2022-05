The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team placed 8th in the DIII Southwest Regional Meet Friday evening at Troy Memorial Stadium. Senior Megan Adams qualified for next week's OHSAA State Championships in two events, placing first in the 3200 meter run (11:16.9) and second in the 1600 meter run (5:09.22). Freshman Delaney Jones qualified for state in the 100 meter dash placing third (12.60).

