1 dead after multicar crash on southbound I-294 around Glenview, Mt. Prospect area

A person is dead after sustaining life-threatening injuries in a multivehicle crash on southbound Interstate 294 around Glenview and Mt. Prospect Tuesday morning, officials said.

Illinois State Police and the Glenview Fire Department responded to the seven-car collision on the interstate near Willow Road around 6 a.m. Eleven people were injured in the crash, officials said. A person transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition later died, officials said.

All southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours and have since reopened, according to Illinois State Police.

The investigation is ongoing, and Illinois State Police said more information was not immediately available.