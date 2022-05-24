Birmingham-area home sales decline 6.1% in April

New home sales dropped sharply in April, missing economists' expectations and signaling that the US housing boom seen during the pandemic may be coming to an end. Sales of new homes fell 16.6% in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 591,000, the lowest level since April 2020, according to the US Commerce Department. Slowing sales are a result of rising interest rates and high home prices pushing buyers out of the market. The average interest rate for a conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is hovering around 5.5%, up from around just 3% at the beginning of this year, making monthly mortgage payments more unaffordable for buyers.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO