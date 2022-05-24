ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Father Creates Clothing Line To Honor Daughter, Raise Awareness About Eating Disorders

By Stephanie Stahl
 3 days ago

WAYNE, Pa (CBS) — A father in Wayne has created a clothing line to honor his daughter and raise awareness about eating disorders. It’s part of our continuing coverage for May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month.

This is about healthy, spiritual fashion that comes from a father who’s turned heartbreak into a mission of love and helping others.

They’re traditional garments and goods made in Bhutan and Nepal being sold now in Wayne.

“It infuses the spirit of the Himalayas because it’s made with love,” Frank Rapoport said.

That part of the world has special meaning for Rapoport and his daughter Alex.

“She loved it there. She loved the people of the Himalayas,” Rapoport said.

She found peace there, but that didn’t last. Alex struggled with an eating disorder for 20 years.

“I thought I could do anything, but I couldn’t save her. This is just a demon. This is a devil,” Rapoport said.

Alex died in June 2016 by suicide at the age of 32.

To honor his daughter and raise awareness about eating disorders, Rapoport created a clothing line. “It’s called SamSara Gear . The SamSara is the cycle of life, death, and reincarnation,” Rapoport said.

The Buddhist-inspired clothing line includes vests, jackets and bags — all organic and hand-loomed.

“It’s from the kingdom of Bhutan, which is a democratic Buddhist country. And I think I found gold there. The women have been shearing their sheep, forest dyeing the wool and sitting at a handloom for the 800 years,” Rapoport said.

Patterns woven into the fabric have specific spiritual significance ranging from long life to compassion and awareness.

“I call it fashion therapy,” Rapoport said. “Clothing that is infused with the spirit of the Himalayas. So this honors your body.”

Proceeds from SamSara go to support eating disorder treatments .

It’s estimated that 10 million Americans have struggled with an eating disorder at some point over their lifetime.

Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

