ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Benevilla promotes work benefits for employees

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypCNm_0fp2ZTQE00

As the pandemic works its way into a third year, Benevilla and many other businesses are struggling to hire for key positions throughout the agency.

Benevilla is a local nonprofit in the Northwest Valley providing extensive support services for older adults, adults with disabilities, children, and the families who care for them. Services and programs range from childcare services to adult life enrichment day programs for members with varying stages of dementia, Parkinson’s, and stroke survivors to numerous free, educational, caregiver support and volunteer home services. Demand for the services Benevilla offers has soared during the pandemic, straining already thin staffs.

“We used to compete with other entities in the health care industry for employees,” Joanne Thomson, Benevilla president and chief executive officer Joanne Thomson said. “And now we are competing with fast food, coffee shops and convenience stores. We can’t just increase the cost of care we offer to our community to offset needed wage increases. The folks we service in our community cannot bare added financial pressure.”

Currently, Benevilla is searching for qualified candidates to fill over fifteen different positions throughout its programs. The Wirtzie’s Preschool and Childcare program there are openings for lead teachers and teacher’s assistants. The Family Resource Center needs resource specialists and administrative assistants. The Benevilla Family Resource Center offers free, bilingual services and programs to families with young children throughout the northwest Maricopa County region. Resource specialists link parents to community services, answer questions, and help complete applications for Arionna Healthcare Cost Containment System and Arizona Department of Economic Security. Family educators present workshops informing and supporting parents with strategies and techniques focusing on child development and family issues. The adult life enrichment day programs Benevilla needs enrichment partners, health and wellness specialists, nurses, and transportation specialists.

“Throughout the pandemic many people decided to take warehouse jobs or work from home so they would not have to interact with the public.” Tricia Smith, Benevilla human resources director said. “Now that the pandemic is entering its third year and the COVID rates are the lowest they have been for a long time we hope people will want to come back and serve the community. Our culture here at Benevilla is amazing and staff, volunteers, and everyone we serve are part of the Benevilla family.”

To attract top candidates, Benevilla offers paid personal time off and paid sick time separately. There is a strong culture of professional development and employees are encouraged to experience all aspects of the agency by working in other programs and applying for school and professional certifications through a scholarship program. Benevilla also offers highly competitive medical, dental and vision insurances as well as life insurance and an employer match retirement fund. There is even discounted childcare for those needing it. Currently, there are substantial sign on bonuses available. Benevilla prides itself on its employee work/life balance and offers part-time and flexible work schedules to entice young families and the retired community looking for a work schedule fitting their lifestyles.

To join Benevilla, visit https://benevilla.org/jobs-surprise-az/

Comments / 0

Related
northcentralnews.net

Shopping assistance available to older residents

May 2022 — Older adults who may need help with shopping and don’t know where to turn have options. Area Agency on Aging offers its elderSHOP program, which provides a personal shopper to buy groceries, personal products, household cleaning supplies and stamps. Through the program, vetted personal shoppers call ahead and obtain the grocery list, shop for the items and then deliver to the resident’s door, who pay for the price of the groceries and nothing more.
AZFamily

Phoenix area seniors on fixed income feeling effects of rising living costs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valley senior citizens who are on fixed incomes are feeling the squeeze of the rising living costs. Elderly homelessness is also increasing. Among the people affected is 69-year-old Cathy Johnson, who has seen a nearly $500 rent increase for her lease renewal. Her total sits at almost $1600. While her social security is a little more than $1900, her disability ran out last year after a back injury forced her to retire.
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

More Signs of the Rental Crisis – Rent Heads Up Over $800 a Month in Scottsdale

You almost certainly know that we have been on the forefront of calling out the rental crisis in Arizona. Scottsdale is now in the top 10 nationally when it comes to rent increases with no sign of abatement. While it is easy to look at numbers and percentages and marvel from an academic perspective, when you look at real life stories of the impact that this has been having, it makes this crisis very real.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

The monthly ‘Child Tax Credit’ is good for Arizona families — and for the lawmakers who support it

With the second-highest COVID-19 death rate in the U.S., Arizona has suffered immensely over the past two-plus years. While Arizonans have kept their heads high and pushed on through the pandemic, the lasting economic impact of COVID-19 and the largest rise in inflation in 40 years remain huge barriers for families struggling with financial stability […] The post The monthly ‘Child Tax Credit’ is good for Arizona families — and for the lawmakers who support it appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
azbigmedia.com

Best Places to Work in Arizona: LGE Design Build

All across the state — and nation — businesses are struggling to attract and retain employees. But those companies may be able to learn something from the companies that will be spotlighted here in the days to follow. The 100 Best Places to Live and Work in Arizona earned the most support in voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest business opinion poll.
ARIZONA STATE
fabulousarizona.com

New Tenants Announced for Gilbert’s Epicenter

Three new tenants have been announced to join the lineup at Epicenter, the vertically integrated mixed-use community and retail destination in Gilbert’s Agritopia. Manor apparel (pictured), urbAna celebrations store and Why I Love Where I Live will open at Epicenter in Fall 2022. Epicenter’s Manor will be the follow...
GILBERT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Valley Utility Rate Changes Start July 1

The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Guest Editorial: Scottsdale Club Policy Produces Calls of Discrimination – Does Old Town Have a Race Problem?

APG readers almost certainly are aware of the brilliant nightlife that Scottsdale, and more specifically Old Town, offers both residents and tourists. We would like to think that said nightlife both walks the line between debauched and out-of-control (although recent spats of violence imply that maybe that line hasn’t been walked too effectively). One topic that is not often brought up is diversity and potential for discrimination in our nightlife however.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tricia Smith
KTAR.com

Owner of BBB Fashion stores in Arizona pleads guilty to tax evasion

PHOENIX — The business owner of a chain of clothing stores around Arizona pleaded guilty earlier this year to tax evasion, authorities said Tuesday. Sung Hwan Lee, who owned and operated BBB Fashion stores in metro Phoenix and Tucson since 1998, conducted a scheme to evade taxes by intentionally underreporting $9.3 million of income, the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Best Places to Work in Phoenix, AZ

The best places to work usually take care of a few different elements. First, they provide excellent leadership. They also foster a generally positive work culture based on a supportive framework. We humans like to feel valued, so that should extend to the workplace. We also want to feel like...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fast Food#Retirement
santansun.com

Freeway break in Chandler drives costs to close to $8M

The water main break at McClintock Road and U.S. 60 that caused a shutdown on the freeway this month was not the first. The City of Chandler is still dealing with one at Price Road and the Loop 202 and Loop 101 freeways more than four years later. This week...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Valley home prices trending down, realtors say

Fashion boutique Poor Little Rich Girl opened in 2008, specializing in buying clothing and consigning local items like jewelry, candles and soaps. Jaime's Local Love is sponsored by Subaru. Here's how to score the best memorial day discounts & deals. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Memorial Day deals mean special...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa mom of 9 graduates from Mayo Clinic’s medical school

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s graduation time all across Arizona. But one Mesa woman took a little detour before going to med school and earning her degree. She put her dream of becoming a doctor on hold and started a family. Then, nine kids later, she went back to school. This past Friday, Sarah Merrill graduated from the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, nearly 20 years after finishing her undergrad studies at Dartmouth College. This is Something Good!!
MESA, AZ
realtrends.com

Arizona real estate mega team leaves Keller Williams for eXp

Top performing Mesa, Arizona-based Impact Real Estate Team is making the leap from Keller Williams to eXp Realty. The team of roughly 50 agents was the No. 16 ranked mega team in Arizona in 2021, according to RealTrends data, recording nearly $64 million in sales volume. Matt Chick and Jeremy...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Economy
peoriatimes.com

New HAWK activated near Peoria High School

The city of Peoria activated a new High Intensity Activated Crosswalk near Peoria High School on April 21. The High Intensity Activated Crosswalk, or HAWK, replaced the prior RRFB, or Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon. With the RRFBs, crossing guards were needed, but HAWKs stand alone. “We wanted to create a...
PEORIA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

7 Valley teen suicides, fatal ODs raise alarms

At least seven Valley teens have lost their lives to suicide or unexplained drug overdoses since mid-March and the trend has alarmed an educator who has been a longtime advocate for the mental and emotional health of Arizona youth. The latest suicide occurred May 24, when a Chandler student at...
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how West Valley healthcare development is booming

Certain birds of prey are known for their incredible vision. Our very own Sonoran Desert dweller — Harris Hawk — not only registers objects at incredible speeds but also possesses acute vision of varying light waves. Much like the Harris Hawk, West Valley visionaries zeroed in — with incredible foresight — the potential for profound healthcare expansion throughout their region. And, to accommodate accelerated population growth within the West Valley, economic developers and city leaders have and continue to prepare the necessary infrastructure to house a healthcare nest befitting of the local communities’ diverse needs and wants.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy