ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Peter Millar Runner Performance Jersey Polo Shirt Review

By Mike Harris
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 6 days ago

Peter Millar is synonymous with really high quality polo shirts – it’s the clothing category that helped really make its name and reputation in golf. I have an abundance of polo shirts in my golf wardrobe, and the Peter Millar ones are definitely among my favourites. This particular style features a custom vintage speedometer pattern, which Peter Millar hand-designed in its Pilot Mill studio. I think it’s very smart and it’s been getting plenty of outings and favourable comments from playing partners this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8bPU_0fp2ZNN600

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

How tall am I/what is my build?
5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
This polo is from the Crown Sport range, which is Peter Millar’s Classic Fit, so for me, medium was spot on. I tend to have to go up to a size large in the Crown Crafted, Tailored Fit. It may sound like an obvious piece of advice, but try before you buy, at least until you get a feel for the brand’s various different fits.

How did it fit/feel/perform?
This is a very soft and stretchy polo shirt. Peter Millar claims that the four-way stretch offers optimal mobility, and I’d have to agree. This shirt is lightweight, breathable and extremely comfortable.

Any extra details you notice?
The trademark subtle crown logo on the neck is a nice touch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxIeK_0fp2ZNN600

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Can you wear it off the course?
Absolutely. This looks like a modern fashion polo shirt – a very smart one at that.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
Manufacturer’s advice as follows: machine wash with like colors. Tumble dry low. Do not iron. Do not dry clean. Pop it on a hangar and it’ll dry fairly quickly. The fact that you don’t need to iron this polo shirt is another plus.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polo Shirts#Jersey#Pilot Mill
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

39
Followers
117
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy