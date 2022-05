RIVERSIDE — The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has approved charges against a man accused of a deadly crash on U.S. Route 35 in Riverside on May 8. Riverside Police presented the charges and were prosecutor-approved for Jamar Hayes. The 26-year-old man was named as a person of interest on May 16 and accused of killing Shauna Cameron as she was driving on Route 35 on Mother’s Day.

RIVERSIDE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO