G/FORE Camo Performer Jacket Review

G/FORE is a brand that likes to do things differently. You’d struggle to find a garment within its range that you could describe as predictable, and for many that’s a big part of the brand’s appeal. The Shelby Camo Performer jacket, which features a stylish printed camouflage pattern over the exterior shell, really underlines what G/FORE is all about for me.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, which was a perfect fit.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

I reviewed the original G/FORE Shelby jacket last year and absolutely loved it, so I knew as soon as I pulled on this camo design jacket I’d be a fan. The super soft, luxurious material is lightweight, but provides good warmth in chilly conditions and is brilliant at keeping out the wind. The jacket is water resistant and features ‘AquaGuard’ waterproof zippers, but it’s not designed to keep out the heavy stuff. If that's your number one priority, we recommend taking a look at the best waterproof golf jackets .

Any extra details you notice?

It has a wonderful feel and texture on the zippers. The rubberised G/FORE logo on the neck is stylish but understated. These may sound like minor details, but for me these things are what G/FORE is all about and they matter, especially when you’re paying for a premium priced product.

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Can you wear it off the course?

G/FORE garments can be worn on and off the golf course, and that applies to pretty much every item in its range; the Camo Performer jacket is no exception. If you want something a little more understated then the Onyx/Twilights styles offer that.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

Manufacturer’s advice as follows: Machine wash cold. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Iron low. Do not dry clean. Wash inside out. I’ve not had to use an iron. G/FORE clothing is very easy care – just hang up and dry.