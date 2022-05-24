ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

North Broward Prep advances to 3A baseball state final after winning pitcher’s duel vs. Cardinal Newman

By Franco Panizo, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

North Broward Prep was locked into a scoreless pitcher’s duel with Cardinal Newman through six innings, but the Eagles took advantage of a pair of defensive mistakes to come up with the timely hit that pushed them into the 3A baseball state final.

Riley Luft brought in the only run of the South Florida semifinal showdown in Fort Myers on Tuesday afternoon, cranking a shot to left field that brought home Yoel Tejeda Jr. from second base in a 1-0 victory over Cardinal Newman.

The win pits the Eagles, who won the 4A state crown a year ago, against Berkeley Prep in Wednesday’s championship game following the Buccaneers’ 2-0 win over the Villages Charter earlier on Tuesday.

“It was a heck of a baseball game played by both teams,” North Broward Prep coach Brian Campbell said. “We have to tip our hat to Cardinal Newman. They pitched their tail off and played defense, and our guy Tejeda did a great job on the mound for us and I thought we played great defense as well.

“[The difference] was just that we got the timely hit when we needed it to win the game.”

Tejeda Jr., who pitched 6 2/3 innings for North Broward Prep, got on base in the top of the seventh when he hit a ball into shallow left field that Crusaders shortstop Griffin Hugus had difficulty tracking en route to having it drop in.

A wild pitch allowed Tejeda Jr. to move to second shortly thereafter, setting up Luft’s decisive RBI double.

“That kid is a sophomore, but he was on the mound for us in the state championship game last year so he is battle-tested,” Campbell said. “I knew the moment was not going to be too big for him. I had pretty good confidence that Riley was going to get a knock there.

“He is just mature beyond his years when it comes to the pressure parts of baseball.”

North Broward Prep had to sweat through the final out of the game after a pair of Crusaders got on base to threaten the slim lead, but Tejeda Jr. and relief pitcher Jonathan Xuereb combined to seal the win.

“[Tejeda Jr.] was just grinding and never giving in and competing at the highest level,” Campbell said. “I am so proud of him, but I was not expecting anything less, to be honest, because I know Yoel and I know what he is capable of. Just a great job by him.

“Because of him and because of our defense, we were able to win that game today.”

Tejeda Jr. and Cardinal Newman starting pitcher Drake Flowers traded stingy innings throughout the encounter. The Eagle gave up two hits while producing eight strikeouts and Flowers threw a complete game for Cardinal Newman that included six strikeouts and four hits.

North Broward Prep takes on Berkeley Prep, who is the No. 1 seed, on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

“We are excited to go play for another championship,” Campbell said. “We know it is going to be a tough game. We have been here before and it is hard to win, but we are battle-tested and we are ready for it so we are looking forward to it.”

