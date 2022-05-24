ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sentencing the Parkland killer | Day 15

By Victoria Ballard, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Sun Sentinel coverage of the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial in the Parkland school massacre. South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Here are updates from Day 15 in the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, 23; a jury will decide if he will be executed or sentenced to life in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

  • Questioning: Jurors returned to court Tuesday for a diluted phase two of questioning. The continued illness of a key defense lawyer and death penalty expert had the judge asking jurors whether any new obstacles have arisen that would impair their ability to sit through a trial that should last through the summer.
  • Schedule: The latest health-related delay makes it increasingly unlikely selection will be complete in time to meet the planned date of June 27 for opening statements.
  • Looking ahead: Jury selection is scheduled to resume Wednesday, with potential jurors answering questions about their views on the death penalty.

Go to SunSentinel.com/parkland-shooting for complete coverage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy and ongoing coverage of the sentencing trial.

Sun Sentinel staff writer Rafael Olmeda contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Libby Bar-Kochba
3d ago

It's very simple. Every single victim will never draw another breath. There is no relief for their families and they have no future. Why should he?

Reply
3
