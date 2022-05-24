ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Out and About: Memorial Day weekend events near Helena

By Jaurdyn Johnson
 3 days ago
If you are looking for some Memorial Day fun for your friends and family, Out and About for the weekend of May 28th has you covered.

Memorial Day Vendor and Craft Sale - Saturday May 28th
With more than 200 vendors from across Montana the Memorial Day Vendor and Craft Sale at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds is the place to be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. With free admission, you can buy everything from honey, jewelry, and handcrafted item

Gates of the Mountains opens public tours - Saturday May 28th
The nearly 125 year old attraction along the Missouri River and Holter Lake is finally opening public tours on Saturday, May 18th. Learn more about the history of the Gates of the Mountains and how Lewis and Clark explored the same waterway. You can find details on their website.

Lakeside Distillery Grand Opening - Saturday May 28th
If you are making your way towards Townsend on Saturday, why not stop at the new Lakeside Distillery from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Townsend Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony right at noon, and there will be a raffle and appetizers for event-goers.

Wake the Giant Launch Party - Saturday May 28th
If you are looking for a way to support West-Mont and their Wake the Giant Music Festival you can join them in their launch party on Saturday at Lewis and Clark Tap Room from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m with a special concert by Ten Years Gone.

If you have a community event you would like MTN News to cover, you can email us at outandabout@ktvh.com

