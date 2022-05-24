ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hiking accident survivor walked around for ‘four hours’ looking for help for friends stuck on cliffside

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRce8_0fp2WPV100

One person died and three were injured after falling hundreds of feet down a cliffside south of Los Angeles , California . One of the survivors managed to climb back up and look for help, but having lost his cellphone, the search for aid lasted hours.

The 25-year-old man who died has now been identified as Jerardo Huitzil. He was identified by officials from the coroner’s office in the hours following the 300 foot (91 metres) fall. Two women were hospitalised in critical condition but are expected to survive.

Vincent Avila, 25, sustained moderate injuries in the fall but he was able to climb back up. He’s now recovering at Harbor UCLA Medical Center after suffering broken ribs and minor kidney damage.

His mother, Irma Avila, told NBC LA , “this is a miracle”.

Mr Avila said he and his three friends ventured to the cliffs at Palos Verdes Estates on Sunday night to hang out and go for a hike. When one of the friends had to go to the bathroom outside in the dark, she slipped and fell down the cliff onto the beach covered in rocks below, according to Mr Avila.

When the other three tried to find her, they also slipped and fell down the cliff, NBC reported.

Ms Avila said her son thought Mr Huitzil was knocked out and didn’t realize he had died. Mr Avila lost both his shoes and his cell phone when he fell, but he managed to climb back up and find help for the others.

First responders arrived at the scene around 5am on Monday morning, when the two women were airlifted from the cliff and taken to hospital.

Area residents say the cliffs are dangerous. There are no guard rails and at night it becomes difficult to navigate.

“You have to be very careful if it’s dark,” Rakesh Sharma told NBC LA . “You can easily trip and if you trip you’re gonna tumble.”

Fire crews were sent down the cliffs using rope lines to help the hikers located between 300 and 400 feet down.

According to CBS News , Palos Verdes police Captain Steve Barber said, “the female who we did interview stated she slipped. And as she was starting to fall, her friends, all three of them, tried to save her. And in doing so, all four of them went over the cliff”.

Ms Avila told CBS on Monday that they are waiting to see if her son needs surgery, adding that Mr Avila still hadn’t been made aware of his friend’s death.

“I went to the place of the accident and that’s terrible,” she said. “I’m in shock, believe me.”

Mr Avila sustained multiple deep cuts and bruises to his face and legs as he climbed up the cliffs. His mother told CBS that she thinks the friend group fell between 10 and 11am but that help didn’t arrive until shortly before 5am.

“He thinks it’s around one hour. But the police say maybe he was walking around four hours to look for help,” she said, adding that the group were old high school friends and used to go hiking together.

“It’s extremely dangerous – there’s no fencing in the area,” LA County Fire Captain Wade Kelsey said, according to CBS .

There are no lights in the area and residents said that if the four friends were visiting, they probably weren’t aware of the condition of the ground and where the cliff edge was.

“I don’t know what the attraction is to getting so close to such a dangerous ... I mean, someone lost their life today,” Chris Reese, a resident, told CBS . “You don’t need to get that close to enjoy this beautiful scenery here.”

“It’s really nice here, but these cliffs are really slippery, so it’s pretty dangerous,” fellow resident Tatiana Osoimalo added. “You can’t see anything. Nothing in the ocean. Everything is really black, you just see the headlights of the cars.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eleven-year-old survivor of Texas school shooting reveals how she covered herself in blood and played dead

An 11-year-old survivor from the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas told her family she smeared blood on her body and pretended to be dead to avoid getting shot by the teenage gunman.Miah Cerrillo was one of the dozens of fourth graders who were barricaded into a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday, where a teenage gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers after opening fire on the unprotected group.Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old shooter who roamed the school’s perimeter for 12 minutes before entering the school, was eventually shot dead by a team led...
UVALDE, TX
The Associated Press

Chihuahua found with arrow through neck expected to survive

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (AP) — A chihuahua puppy found shot through the neck with an arrow in Southern California was expected to survive after veterinarians removed the projectile, authorities said. A woman reported to 911 that she found the wounded dog Monday in a neighborhood near the city of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
City
Palos Verdes Estates, CA
Complex

18-Year-Old Dies After Hole He and His Sister Were Digging in Sand at New Jersey Beach Collapses

An 18-year-old is dead after becoming trapped in sand while digging a hole with his younger sister at a beach in New Jersey. Per a report from News 12 Westchester, the incident occurred on Tuesday while the man and his 17-year-old sister were “digging a large hole” at a Toms River beach. Both individuals were trapped when the sand collapsed, ultimately resulting in the response of multiple local agencies.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rakesh Sharma
The Independent

Medic found out his daughter was Texas shooting victim as he treated her best friend at scene

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, one of the children killed in the mass shootout at a Texas school weeks after her 10th birthday, said he learned of his daughter’s death while giving her best friend medical aid.Texas’s Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday became the site of the deadliest shooting in the US in a decade after an 18-year-old gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children and two adults.Angel Garza, a medication aide, said he arrived at the scene as one of the first responders to help rescue operations when he found out about his daughter’s death...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Man mauled to death by dog shouted ‘he’s got me’ during American Bully attack

A man who died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales was said to have shouted “he's got me” and “I'm going” after the incident involving an American Bully on Monday. Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday after the man, named in media reports as 62-year-old Keven Jones, went into cardiac arrest at a property in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog, named Cookie-Doe, was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Every man in the restaurant got up and surrounded us': Seattle woman corroborates mounting claims against infamous Mykonos restaurant accused of preying on female tourists after her party was forced to pay $1,640 for two dishes, salad and bread

A Seattle woman has come forward to corroborate claims against a Mykonos restaurant owner and his allegedly aggressive and borderline predatory tactics against tourists visiting the Greek island. Cheryl Lamphere, 43, told DailyMail.com that her group of friends were misled, intimidated and scammed into paying $1,640 for food that did...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliffs#Nbc La
Rolling Stone

Husband of Slain Uvalde Teacher Dies of Heart Attack After Dropping Off Flowers at Her Memorial

Click here to read the full article. The family of Irma Garcia — one of the two teachers who sacrificed their lives to save their students at the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas — is now also mourning the loss of another family member. Garcia’s husband, Joe, died Thursday of a heart attack, minutes after dropping off flowers at her memorial, The New York Times reports. “Extremely heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief,” wrote John Martinez, Garcia’s nephew, on Twitter. “I truly am at a...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
heavenofanimals.com

Teens Find A Dog Stranded Alone In The Middle Of The Ocean

Something drew Bryn Crowell and her friends’ eye as they were kayaking off the coast of Florida. They decided to slow down and turn around to see what the unusual item in the water was. From a distance, Bryn and his buddies assumed it was a misplaced hat, but...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hiking
The Independent

French financier commits suicide while touring $2.3m New York apartment

A French financier reportedly asked a real estate agent if he could view the balcony of a luxury New York apartment he was viewing before he died by apparent suicide.A police spokesperson confirmed to the New York Post that Charles-Henry Kurzen, 43, was viewing a unit at 100 United Nations Plaza on the 32nd floor in Midtown at around 1:15pm on Thursday afternoon and was later found on the third-floor patio below.The French businessman, who had moved to Brooklyn from Paris over two decades ago, had reportedly asked the real estate agent if he could view the balcony of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Leiland-James Corkill: Foster mother who shook baby to death filmed pulling faces as distressed child cries

A foster mother who shook to death a baby she was hoping to adopt videoed herself pulling faces while a child lay crying in a hospital bed, it has emerged.Laura Castle, 38, was found guilty of murdering 13-month-old Leiland-James Corkill last week after a court heard she had “leathered” the child, who suffered fatal head injuries.New footage shows the former care worker making bizarre expressions at a camera while a child, who is not Leiland-James, can be heard crying nearby.In other videos, Leiland-James can be seen sobbing uncontrollably as Castle attempts to “shush” him, while in another she wipes...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Social workers forced out of homes due to abuse after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case

Social workers have had to leave their homes because of abuse and threats following the trial of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s killers, a council boss has said.Nick Page, chief executive of Solihull Council, said the murder of the six-year-old in June 2020 had “devastated” the community.He was responding to the publication of a national review by the Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel, commissioned in December 2021 after the deaths of Arthur and also 16-month-old Star Hobson, to look at what could be done to prevent things from going so “horrifyingly wrong” in future.Arthur was murdered by his stepmother Emma Tustin at their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

668K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy