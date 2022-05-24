Leading by example: District 200 honors ‘difference makers’ in local education

Randy Scott Noles, age 60, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 23, 2022, with loving family by his side. Randy was born on April 19, 1962 in Elgin, Ill. He graduated from SEDOM Center in 1983 and then became a client with Pioneer Center, where he attended their workshop until 2020. Randy enjoyed going to workshop every day and made lifelong friends. Randy was also an avid Elvis Presley and country music fan; you could always find him listening to his CD player and singing along. Randy also loved all things truck, tractor, and cars. Randy was also a dog lover. Randy also participated in Special Olympics for many years and was active with NISRA (Northern Illinois Special Recreation Association).
